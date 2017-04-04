 jump to example.com

Men’s lacrosse: No. 14 UVA cruises to win

Published Tuesday, Apr. 4, 2017, 10:20 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

uva lacrosseNo. 14 UVA (7-4) cruised to a Tuesday night victory over the Cleveland State Vikings (3-8) at Klöckner Stadium, 20-7.

“I don’t know if you emotionally get used to playing so many one-goal games,” said UVA head men’s lacrosse coach Lars Tiffany “It is never really a comfortable situation. It felt great tonight that we came out and played with big energy and explosively in our transition game. That was the challenge. Cleveland State is a first-year program, a program that is going to take a few years before they can really be competitive, but will we take this challenge seriously? I am really proud of our men for doing that and taking it to task and the responsibilities of making plays tonight.”

Virginia opened the game on a 7-0 run in the first quarter on goals from seven different Cavaliers. Mitch Gordon was the highlight of the run, scoring his first collegiate goal unassisted at the 7:20 mark in the first quarter.

After Cleveland State dented the scoreboard for the first time on a Stephen Masi goal at 13:41 in the second quarter, UVA reeled a 9-1 run to give the Cavaliers a 16-2 advantage 37 seconds into the third quarter. Mikey Herring capped the run on a Cory Harris helper.

Cleveland State the rest of the way held a 5-4 advantage over UVA as the Cavaliers emptied the bench. In all, 35 different Cavaliers appeared in the game, including all four goalies. Eleven different Cavaliers scored a goal, while 15 different Cavaliers tallied at least one point in the win.

“Tonight, was an opportunity for a lot of our other men to play,” said Tiffany. “That is what I really take from this, it was a chance to improve. The whole season is a race to improve and hopefully another one tomorrow in practice. In a game situation, how are we going to step up? And some of the other guys that don’t get to play as much, will they be able to fill those roles when they’re needed in big moments.”

UVA was led by Joe French’s four goals and five points. French painted the initials “DW” on his leg in honor of Dan Williams, the father of Zed Williams who passed away on Friday. Zed Williams did not appear in the game against the Vikings as he is in New York attending his father’s funeral.

Mike D’Amario, Michael Kraus and Milan Murray each added three goals in the win. Herring led all players with four assists.

Virginia won the battle of shots (54-30), ground balls (52-28) and faceoffs (21-9). Cleveland State had more saves (16-10) and turnovers (16-14).

UVA returns to ACC play on Sunday against No. 20 North Carolina when the Tar Heels come to Klöckner Stadium. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be televised by ESPNU.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
St. Laurent’s walk-off hit lifts VMI over Longwood, 4-3
No. 18 UVA blasts ODU, 18-5
Briana Moore: The Waynesboro YMCA has made me who I am today
AAA: One in three drivers can’t afford to get car fixed
Warner, Kaine reintroduce Paycheck Fairness Act
Herring urges colleagues to fight child exploitation with new technology
Chocolat screening at Wayne Theatre on April 9
Bipartisan leadership of Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina legislatures urge approval of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline
Crazy sports from around the world!
Going overseas this year? How to make the important preparations
One dead in two-vehicle accident in Waynesboro
Shenandoah University baseball No. 1 in national polls
Bernie Sanders endorses Tom Perriello for Virginia governor
Professional help in dealing with hearing loss
R.R. Smith Center features Art: A Path to Recovery
Shenandoah University, Inova announce healthcare partnership
Spring season opening at the American Shakespeare Center
2 billionth tree seedling harvested in Virginia
McAuliffe, Northam urge Medicaid expansion in Virginia
Virginia farmers intend to plant more soybeans, less corn this year
Seventeen VBL alums in Majors to start 2017 season
VMI pitcher Josh Winder named national player of the week
Top Cleveland Indians pitching prospect begins in Lynchburg
Game Notes: No. 18 UVA hosts ODU, GW this week
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 