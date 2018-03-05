Men’s basketball: Top-ranked Virginia to play in loaded 2018 Battle 4 Atlantis

Top-ranked Virginia will participate in the 2018 Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis at Atlantis Resort, Paradise Island, Bahamas. The Cavaliers are among an eight-team field that will each play three games during the Thanksgiving holiday, Nov. 21-23.

Virginia will be joined by Florida, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Butler, Stanford, Dayton and Middle Tennessee State during the 12-game, three-day tournament which is regarded as one of the most challenging early-season tournaments. Atlantis will be transformed into a 4,000-seat arena to host four games each day during the tournament, which is celebrating its eighth year of elite competition.

Ticket packages will be announced at a later date. Call 1-800-Atlantis or visit www.atlantisbahamas.com/b4a/virginia for more information.

