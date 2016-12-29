Men’s basketball: Maryville tops Shenandoah

The Shenandoah University men’s basketball team opened up its play at the 2016 Music City Classic with an 82-52 loss to longtime Division III power Maryville (Tenn.).

The Scots (8-1) led wire to wire in defeating Shenandoah (5-5) in the first meeting between the two schools in the past 25 years.

Maryville started the game on a 10-2 run, with Malcolm Clark scoring the Hornets lone bucket, and pushed its lead into double digits for the first time at the 9:23 mark of the first.

Shenandoah would answer on a 7-2 run of its own, cutting the deficit to 27-22 following a Derrick Perry fastbreak layup at 5:10, but would get no closer.

The Scots seized total control by ending the first half on a 15-5 run and kept up this pressure in the second. MC maintained at least a 17-point lead over the final 20 minutes of play.

Maryville, a member of the USA South Conference, scored 19 of the final 27 points of the game to provide the final margin.

Kaimonne Douglas had 12 points for the Hornets with Clark posting a game-high 11 rebounds.

The Scots shot 46 percent from the field, 44 percent from behind the arc and had a 43-35 advantage on the glass.

Shenandoah shot 39 percent from both the field and from the foul line.

The Hornets complete tournament play tomorrow with a 3 p.m. game against Westminster (Mo.). This game will be played on the Cumberland University campus.