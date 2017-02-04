Men’s basketball: Hampden-Sydney turns back Bridgewater

Hampden-Sydney College opened up a 21-point halftime lead Saturday afternoon and the Tigers went on to defeat the Bridgewater College Eagles 71-57 in ODAC men’s basketball action.

The Tigers scored the first five points of the game Saturday and never trailed. The hosts led 9-3 on a layup by Jake Duncan before a 3-pointer by Bridgewater freshman Paul Brown cut the margin in half. Logan Samuels and Duncan added hoops but a layup by Eagles’ forward Davrion Grier pulled the Eagles to within four, 12-8.

The Tigers then reeled off seven straight points to push the margin to double figures, 19-8, with 12:24 left in the half.

A three-point play by Efe Balfour trimmed the deficit back to single digits, 22-13, but then the Tigers started to pull away as an 8-0 spurt produced a 30-13 advantage at the midway mark of the first half.

Hampden-Sydney continued to pad the margin and the Tigers led by 21 points, 45-24, at halftime.

Bridgewater opened the second half with a quick 7-0 flurry to slice the deficit down to 14 points. Buckets by Kevin Saylor, Bryce Boggs and Balfour made the score 45-30 with 18:28 left in the game. After a two-minute scoreless spell, Saylor made 1-of-2 at the foul line, making the score 45-31.

Two foul shots by Chaise Johnson ended a four-minute Tigers’ scoring drought and a 3-pointer by Javonte Reddick pushed the lead back to 19 points, 50-31.

Bridgewater continued to battle and a 9-2 spurt cut the Tigers’ lead to 12 points. Grier drove the lane and converted a three-point play and Saylor knocked down a 3-pointer, making the score 50-37. Duncan hit two free throws for the Tigers before a 3-pointer by Eagles’ guard Kenneth Turner trimmed the deficit to 52-40 with 10:25remaining.

Duncan halted the Eagles’ run with a 3-pointer and Samuels added a layup for a 57-40 Hampden-Sydney lead with 8:57 left.

The Tigers built the margin back to 22 points before the Eagles closed the game with a 9-1 run, making the final score 71-57.

Balfour led the Eagles with 12 points and eight rebounds and Turner came off the bench to add 11 points. Duncan and Samuels paced the Tigers with 16 points each.

Bridgewater returns to action Wednesday evening when they host rival Eastern Mennonite. Game time at Nininger Hall is set for 7:00 p.m.