 jump to example.com

Men’s basketball: Hampden-Sydney turns back Bridgewater

Published Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, 6:23 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

bridgewater eaglesHampden-Sydney College opened up a 21-point halftime lead Saturday afternoon and the Tigers went on to defeat the Bridgewater College Eagles 71-57 in ODAC men’s basketball action.

The Tigers scored the first five points of the game Saturday and never trailed. The hosts led 9-3 on a layup by Jake Duncan before a 3-pointer by Bridgewater freshman Paul Brown cut the margin in half. Logan Samuels and Duncan added hoops but a layup by Eagles’ forward Davrion Grier pulled the Eagles to within four, 12-8.

The Tigers then reeled off seven straight points to push the margin to double figures, 19-8, with 12:24 left in the half.

A three-point play by Efe Balfour trimmed the deficit back to single digits, 22-13, but then the Tigers started to pull away as an 8-0 spurt produced a 30-13 advantage at the midway mark of the first half.

Hampden-Sydney continued to pad the margin and the Tigers led by 21 points, 45-24, at halftime.

Bridgewater opened the second half with a quick 7-0 flurry to slice the deficit down to 14 points. Buckets by Kevin Saylor, Bryce Boggs and Balfour made the score 45-30 with 18:28 left in the game. After a two-minute scoreless spell, Saylor made 1-of-2 at the foul line, making the score 45-31.

Two foul shots by Chaise Johnson ended a four-minute Tigers’ scoring drought and a 3-pointer by Javonte Reddick pushed the lead back to 19 points, 50-31.

Bridgewater continued to battle and a 9-2 spurt cut the Tigers’ lead to 12 points. Grier drove the lane and converted a three-point play and Saylor knocked down a 3-pointer, making the score 50-37. Duncan hit two free throws for the Tigers before a 3-pointer by Eagles’ guard Kenneth Turner trimmed the deficit to 52-40 with 10:25remaining.

Duncan halted the Eagles’ run with a 3-pointer and Samuels added a layup for a 57-40 Hampden-Sydney lead with 8:57 left.

The Tigers built the margin back to 22 points before the Eagles closed the game with a 9-1 run, making the final score 71-57.

Balfour led the Eagles with 12 points and eight rebounds and Turner came off the bench to add 11 points. Duncan and Samuels paced the Tigers with 16 points each.

Bridgewater returns to action Wednesday evening when they host rival Eastern Mennonite. Game time at Nininger Hall is set for 7:00 p.m.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Have Super Bowl Party driving plan in place ahead of time

Super Bowl parties are fast approaching with scores of people making plans as to where to watch and what they will eat and drink.

Beyond ridiculous: UVA hosed at the line again?

OK, yes, this free throw nonsense isn’t getting ridiculous at this stage; it’s well beyond ridiculous if you’re a UVA basketball fan.

Here we go again: Syracuse rallies, stuns #9 UVA, 66-62

Syracuse, familiarly, rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to #9 UVA, and defeated the Cavs, 66-62, on Saturday in the Carrier Dome.

Pursuit leads to arrest of Augusta County man

A Greenville man is in custody after an effort to flee law enforcement led to a brief chase on the roads of Augusta County.

Waynesboro YMCA offering Overcoming Barriers Program

The Waynesboro YMCA is offering a new youth sports program in conjunction with James Madison University's Overcoming Barriers Program.

What time does the Super Bowl start? TV ads could set records

For many viewers, Super Bowl advertising is bigger than the game itself. Sunday night’s contest is likely to set records.

Gillespie, Northam lead early polling in Virginia governor’s race

A new Christopher Newport University poll has Ed Gillespie and Ralph Northam as the early favorites in the 2017 Virginia governor’s race.

Poll: Support for Trump impeachment ratchets up

A week ago, 35 percent of Americans wanted to impeach President Trump. A new poll has a higher number backing impeachment.

Sponsor Augusta Free Press ACC Tournament coverage from NYC

Augusta Free Press is NYC-bound! Join us in Brooklyn for the 2017 ACC Tournament. Your business can be a part of the action starting at $100.

Viewpoints examines Super Bowl TV commercials

Viewpoints examines the hype around Super Bowl commercials with Dr. Talé Mitchell, a professor in the School of Media Arts and Design at JMU.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 