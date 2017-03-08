 jump to example.com

Men arrested after drug-related incident in Waynesboro

Published Wednesday, Mar. 8, 2017, 12:01 pm

The Waynesboro Police Department arrested two Augusta County men yesterday afternoon after they were found passed out in separate place at a city convenience store/gas station.

Officers had initially been dispatched to the Speedway, 780 East Main Street, to assist the Waynesboro First Aid Crew with the two unresponsive men but they soon realized they had a narcotics issue and uncooperative suspects.

On Tuesday at 1 p.m, officers responded to the Speedway to check a man passed out in a Chevrolet Cavalier that was on the parking lot. Another man was passed out in a restroom.  Officers were able to wake Treagan Michael Mynatt, 30 years old of Stuarts Draft, who was in the vehicle but had more difficulty waking. Kevin Michael Woodson, 32 years old of Lyndhurst, who was passed out sitting on the toilet in the men’s room.  Both men appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

After finally rousing Woodson from his stupor, officers attempted to identify him but he became belligerent with them.  He cursed them and gave them a fake identity using an Irish-Russian accent purporting he was not from the area.  After several attempts, officers were able to secure his true identity and determine he was wanted in Augusta County for parole violations and arrested him.

A Police Department drug sniffing K-9 alerted on Mynatt’s vehicle and the subsequent search yielded methamphetamine and prescription drugs.  Officers charged Mynatt with a felony Possession of a Methamphetamine.  Both he and Woodson are being held at Middle River Regional Jail.  Additional charges are likely.

