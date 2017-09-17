 jump to example.com

Melody Pannell to speak at Bridgewater College on International Day of Peace

Published Sunday, Sep. 17, 2017, 8:20 pm

Melody Pannell will speak on “Peace Through Civic Engagement: Dignity, Determination and Declaration” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, in the Boitnott Room at Bridgewater College, as part of the International Day of Peace.

bridgewater collegePannell has served in the field of social work, higher education and Christian ministry for more than 25 years. She currently is an assistant professor of social work at Eastern Mennonite University. From 2003 – 2008, she served as director of multicultural services at EMU.

Pannell is the founder and executive director of The Destiny’s Daughters Empowerment Ministry and the assistant executive director of Men About Positive Purpose.

She earned a B.S. in social work and youth ministry from EMU, a M.S.W. from Fordham University and a M.Div. and a MACE from Virginia Union University’s Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology.

The International Day of Peace is observed around the world each year on Sept. 21. Established in 1981 by a United Nations resolution, the General Assembly declared the International Day of Peace as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace within and among all nations and peoples.

The program, sponsored by Bridgewater College’s Kline Bowman Center for Creative Peacebuilding, the department of student life and the office of spiritual life, is free and open to the public.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to more than 1,900 undergraduate students.

   
