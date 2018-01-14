Medical students, doctors to battle it out on the hard court for a good cause

Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine students will try to win back their title against a team of Carilion Clinic residents, attending physicians, and Jefferson College of Health Sciences students in the sixth annual Docs for Morgan basketball challenge Jan. 25.

The fundraiser supports the Morgan Dana Harrington Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

“Each year, the teams get more competitive, in a friendly way,” said Tracey Criss, a psychiatrist and associate dean for clinical science years 3 and 4 at the medical school and organizer of the event. “It’s all for a good cause — to celebrate Morgan’s life and support her legacy.”

Harrington, who was a student at Virginia Tech, interned at the medical school the summer before her death. She is remembered for her kind heart, exuberant laugh, and can-do spirit.

Docs for Morgan was formed in 2012 by Carilion Medical Center physicians who wanted to honor Morgan and support her parents, Daniel and Gil Harrington. Dan Harrington is vice dean of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. The event supports an annual scholarship that goes to deserving students at the school and honors Morgan’s passion for education.

“Over the past six years, this event has garnered tremendous support from our faculty, staff, and students, as well as local schools, area businesses, and the community,” Criss said. “We are grateful and humbled by the show of support.”

During the game, a raffle will be held for the chance to take a half-court shot during halftime to win $10,000, courtesy of Friendship Foundation. Jean Jadhon, from WDBJ7, will be on hand for the event. The Cave Spring and Lord Botetourt High School cheerleaders will add to the evening’s excitement.

In addition to overseeing the planning of this significant event each year, Criss also participates as a player.

“The game can get pretty intense at times,” she said. “But in the end, we come together to show that the good of people overcomes the evil of tragedy.”

Harrington was abducted and murdered after attending a rock concert in Charlottesville in 2009.

Docs for Morgan will be held Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. at Patrick Henry High School, located at 2102 Grandin Road, SW, in Roanoke. Admission is free. Donations will be accepted at the door.

For further information or assistance, email Lynne Pearo or call her at 540-581-0277.