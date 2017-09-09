McLean joins First Bank to lead Richmond expansion

First National Corporation, the parent company of First Bank, announced that M. Andrew (Andy) McLean has joined the bank as Richmond Market President and will be operating out of the newest First Bank branch in Westhampton, a neighborhood in Richmond’s West End.

McLean most recently served as the EVP/Chief Lending Officer at Middleburg Bank. Andy has over 36 years of commercial banking experience including senior level positions in business development, commercial lending, credit administration, corporate development, and operations.

McLean is a graduate from the University of Virginia and obtained his mini-MBA from the University of Richmond in 2010. He is actively engaged with the Virginia Bankers Association, currently serving on the Government Relations Committee and the VBA Management Services, Inc. Board. In addition, McLean is a former Board Member of the Virginia Association of Community Banks.

With a deep history of commitment to his community, McLean’s past community activities include service to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, the Goochland Free Clinic & Family Services Foundation, and the Science Museum Foundation. Current community affiliations include Kiwanis and the Richmond Association of Business Economics.

“We are pleased to have Andy McLean leading First Bank’s entry into the Richmond market and excited about the prospects of growing banking relationships in the Westhampton neighborhood. We believe that our 110 year old brand of banking that focuses on people and relationships, and now fully supported by online and mobile access, will be a welcomed addition in a market suffering from unending mergers and name changes”, stated Scott C. Harvard, Chief Executive Officer.

The Westhampton office will be located at 5601 Patterson Avenue, next to the Yellow Umbrella. McLean and his team plan to open the office in early October following renovations to the property. Official grand opening activities will be held in November.