McAuliffe, Virginia Council on Women announce Virginia Women’s Summit

Published Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, 7:13 am

virginia women's summitGovernor McAuliffe and the Virginia Council on Women announced the Virginia Women’s Summit, entitled Engaging and Empowering Women to Lead Across the Commonwealth. The mission of Governor McAuliffe’s Virginia Women’s Summit is to engage and empower women across the Commonwealth to realize their full potential and lead in their communities, businesses, and government.

“I am pleased that the Virginia Council on Women has taken the lead on organizing the Virginia Women’s Summit,” said Governor McAuliffe. “Virginia women are mothers, students, business owners, and leaders, and this summit provides an opportunity for women across the Commonwealth to connect to one another and to state resources as they continue to lead in their respective communities.”

The Virginia Women’s Summit will take place on Thursday, March 30, 2017 from 9:30am-3:00pm at the University of Richmond’s Jepson Center, located at 49 Crenshaw Way, Richmond, Virginia 23229. Registration opens Monday, February 13, 2017. This event is free and open to the public.

To register for the event, please visit the Governor’s website here.

Dr. Meta Braymer, Chair of the Virginia Council on Women stated, “Members of the Council are confident that this inaugural Women’s Summit will help to grow leaders and to connect women in Virginia. A diverse group of speakers will provide information about how women can become engaged and become leaders at any level.”

Former Delegate Katherine Waddell, Special Advisor on Women’s Issues said, “Governor McAuliffe’s Women’s Summit is a very special project designed to promote and increase women’s leadership in community, business and government. It is an exciting venture and one that has always been a priority for our Governor.”

The purpose of the Virginia Council on Women is to help women reach their potential and maximize their contributions to society and the Commonwealth as wage earners and citizens. The Council has initiated several projects to meet this goal. One is the Virginia Women’s Summit. For more information on the Council, please visit: commonwealth.virginia.gov/council-on-women/.

