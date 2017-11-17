McAuliffe on Virginia Air Board Approval of Clean Energy Virginia initiative

Governor Terry McAuliffe comments after the Virginia Air Pollution Control Board voted to approve regulations to limit carbon emissions from Virginia electric utilities and promote the Commonwealth’s clean energy economy.

“I am thrilled that the Virginia Air Pollution Control Board voted unanimously to approve regulations that will make this Commonwealth a leader in the global fight to cut carbon and promote clean energy technologies. The rule that was approved today will reduce Virginia’s carbon emissions by 30 percent between 2020 and 2030 and link our Commonwealth to the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). This will allow us to achieve carbon reductions in the most innovative and cost-effective way possible with minimal impact on customer bills.

“Virginia is uniquely vulnerable to the threat of climate change and many of our residents are already experiencing its impacts. We do not have the luxury of waiting for Washington to wake up to this threat – we must act now. I am proud that Virginia is joining states around the nation that are filling the void of leadership that President Trump has left on transforming the energy sector and protecting our environment. With these regulations, we will significantly cut carbon emissions, continue our state’s explosive growth in the clean energy sector, and set an example for leadership in Washington, other states, and the entire world.”