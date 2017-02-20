 jump to example.com

McAuliffe vetoes bill legalizing concealed switchblade knife

Published Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, 11:49 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

terry mcauliffeGovernor Terry McAuliffe today vetoed legislation legalizing the carrying of a concealed switchblade knife. The bill also sought to legalize the sale of such knives. The Governor’s full veto statement is below:

February 20, 2017
Pursuant to Article V, Section 6, of the Constitution of Virginia, I veto House Bill 1432, which legalizes the carrying of a concealed switchblade knife when it is carried for the purpose of engaging in a lawful profession or lawful recreational activity the performance of which is aided by the knife. This bill also legalizes the sale, bartering, giving or furnishing of switchblade knives.

Virginia Code does not define “lawful profession” or “recreational activity.” This modification will create a burden on law enforcement to determine whether a person is engaged in a lawful profession or recreational activity. The enforcement of this law would be challenging at best.

There is no compelling need to add to the list of weapons that can be lawfully concealed from public view and easily traded. Legalizing the concealed carry of switchblade knives would needlessly endanger the lives of Virginians. Furthermore, the laws of the United States prohibit the manufacture, transportation or distribution of switchblade knives.

Accordingly, I veto this bill.

Sincerely,
Terence R. McAuliffe

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

AAA: Gas prices holding steady

Gas prices across the Mid-Atlantic region appear to be treading water as the consistent dip in prices seen for the past few weeks has begun to stall.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Previewing UVA-UNC

Chris Graham previews the matchup between #14 UVA and #10 UNC in ACC Saturday Night Hoops.

Poll: Kaine with big leads in early look at 2018 U.S. Senate race

Sen. Tim Kaine has big leads on two possible big-name Republican challengers in an early, early look at his 2018 re-election race.

Staunton man arrested in drug sting

A Staunton man is behind bars after being arrested Thursday on multiple drug charges following an investigation by federal, state and local law enforcement.

David Swanson: Understanding Robert E. Lee supporters

A message to those who consider it disgraceful to have a giant statue of Robert E. Lee in the middle of Charlottesville.

Poll: Perriello, Northam tied, both lead GOP contenders for governor

Tom Perriello and Ralph Northam are tied in the race for the Democratic Party nomination for governor.

Report: About a third of Virginia farm workers are immigrants

New data emphasizes the contributions of immigrants to Virginia agriculture and the need for immigration reform.

Reality starting to sink in: Ceiling for this UVA team not as high as we thought

I feel like I just watched an overmatched UVA team lose a game in I don’t know how long.

#12 Duke rallies, tops #14 UVA, 65-55

#12 Duke beat #14 UVA at its own game, holding the Cavs to a season-low in a 65-55 win Wednesday night.

Waynesboro Salvation Army to close thrift store

The Waynesboro Salvation Army announced that its Family Thrift Store on Arch Avenue will close March 31.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 