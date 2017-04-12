McAuliffe on Trump federal workforce actions

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Governor Terry McAuliffe released the following statement on the Trump Administration’s directive lifting the federal hiring freeze, but also directing agencies to submit plans for long-term cuts to their workforce.

“President Trump’s hiring freeze was a misguided policy that damaged the ability of federal agencies to serve the American people. It also posed a significant threat to the Virginia economy as many of the workers impacted by that policy call our Commonwealth home. I was a vocal opponent of this policy and I am pleased to see it end – however that positive step is negated by the drastic cuts the President announced today.

“Today’s announcement indicates that the President is pursuing a course that could be even more damaging than the hiring freeze, both to this Commonwealth and to our entire nation. Slashing the federal workforce in the manner the President has proposed will hamstring functions of government, harm employee morale and deal a serious blow to the Virginia economy. There is no question that we should be finding ways to make government less costly and more efficient at every level – but the President’s proposal seems more focused on advancing his political agenda than the interests of American taxpayers.”