McAuliffe statement on Trump federal budget proposal
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
Governor Terry McAuliffe released the following statement in response to President Trump’s full budget proposal for fiscal year 2018.
“The budget plan President Trump unveiled today is not a vision for future economic growth, it is a scheme to cut taxes for billionaires by gutting programs that create economic opportunity for American families. This budget makes savage cuts to Medicaid, student loan programs, disability assistance and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), while at the same time making fantasyland assumptions about economic growth that have already been debunked by experts.
“As the Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia, I urge President Trump and leaders in Congress to turn away from this dangerous approach and take a lesson from the bipartisan success we have had in Virginia addressing shortfalls and balancing our budget, all while investing in priorities that create opportunity for the families we serve. It is past time for the President and members of his party to get serious about leading this country and making it easier for states like Virginia to create jobs and opportunity, not harder. ”
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion