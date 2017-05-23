 jump to example.com

McAuliffe statement on Trump federal budget proposal

Published Tuesday, May. 23, 2017, 1:34 pm

Governor Terry McAuliffe released the following statement in response to President Trump’s full budget proposal for fiscal year 2018.

terry mcauliffe“The budget plan President Trump unveiled today is not a vision for future economic growth, it is a scheme to cut taxes for billionaires by gutting programs that create economic opportunity for American families. This budget makes savage cuts to Medicaid, student loan programs, disability assistance and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), while at the same time making fantasyland assumptions about economic growth that have already been debunked by experts.

“As the Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia, I urge President Trump and leaders in Congress to turn away from this dangerous approach and take a lesson from the bipartisan success we have had in Virginia addressing shortfalls and balancing our budget, all while investing in priorities that create opportunity for the families we serve. It is past time for the President and members of his party to get serious about leading this country and making it easier for states like Virginia to create jobs and opportunity, not harder. ”

Discussion
 
