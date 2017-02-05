 jump to example.com

McAuliffe statement on state budget rollouts

Published Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, 5:04 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

terry mcauliffeGov. Terry McAuliffe released the following statement after the Virginia House and Senate unveiled their budgets today.

“As my team and I continue our preliminary review of the budgets proposed by the House and the Senate today, I want to thank the legislators and staff who worked hard to put these spending plans together. Our two branches of government have worked together very well over the past three years to pass balanced budgets that invest in priorities that matter to Virginia families. I expect that trend to continue this year.

“My team and I are ready to work with the General Assembly as this process continues to pass a final budget that closes our shortfall and protects core priorities like education. As we consider new areas to invest, I am pleased that both chambers recognized the need to address glaring deficiencies in Virginia’s mental health system and combat the deadly opioid crisis that is afflicting families and communities across the Commonwealth.

“I also share the General Assembly’s desire to increase the compensation our hard-working state employees receive, particularly our Virginia State Police Troopers and Sheriff’s Deputies. I will review their proposals for a salary increase carefully in the context of the entire budget. As this process moves forward, I hope both chambers will remember the critical role that teachers play in our economy – particularly at a time when Virginia faces a shortage of qualified educators and the ones we have make $7,200 less than the national average. Retaining and recruiting the best teachers is essential to building a new Virginia economy.”

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA hoops in a foul mood

Chris Graham breaks down #9 UVA's 66-62 loss at Syracuse and looks ahead to a titanic matchup with Louisville.

House Republicans release amended two-year budget

The Virginia House of Delegates Committee on Appropriations proposed an amended two-year state budget Sunday.

Nelson County landowners to rally for property rights

A community rally in support of Nelson County property owners who have been sued by Atlantic Coast Pipeline will be held on Monday.

Gas, oil glut keep gas prices trending lower

Gas prices in the Mid-Atlantic region followed the national average down this week.

Have Super Bowl Party driving plan in place ahead of time

Super Bowl parties are fast approaching with scores of people making plans as to where to watch and what they will eat and drink.

Beyond ridiculous: UVA hosed at the line again?

OK, yes, this free throw nonsense isn’t getting ridiculous at this stage; it’s well beyond ridiculous if you’re a UVA basketball fan.

Here we go again: Syracuse rallies, stuns #9 UVA, 66-62

Syracuse, familiarly, rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to #9 UVA, and defeated the Cavs, 66-62, on Saturday in the Carrier Dome.

Pursuit leads to arrest of Augusta County man

A Greenville man is in custody after an effort to flee law enforcement led to a brief chase on the roads of Augusta County.

Waynesboro YMCA offering Overcoming Barriers Program

The Waynesboro YMCA is offering a new youth sports program in conjunction with James Madison University's Overcoming Barriers Program.

What time does the Super Bowl start? TV ads could set records

For many viewers, Super Bowl advertising is bigger than the game itself. Sunday night’s contest is likely to set records.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 