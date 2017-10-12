 jump to example.com
 

McAuliffe statement on President Trump’s executive order on healthcare

Published Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, 7:42 pm

terry mcauliffeGovernor Terry McAuliffe released the following statement today after the announcement of President Trump’s Executive Order designed to undermine the Affordable Care Act.

“President Trump’s executive order (EO) on health insurance is another deliberate attempt to sabotage the insurance market. By undercutting and undermining the individual health insurance market, this order will target the most vulnerable Americans.

“This EO directs federal agencies to raise individual and small group market premiums, destabilize these markets, and dramatically raise costs for people with pre-existing health conditions. This adds to the uncertainty about the long-term viability of the exchanges.

“Like the failed repeal plans in Congress, this was a politically motivated decision, made with little concern for the damage that it will do to the individuals who need coverage the most.

“The Trump administration must stop playing politics with the lives of sick Americans, and instead work to improve our existing system, before the damage becomes irreparable.”

 

Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want to

You can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.

Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialists

Augusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.

1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFP

Augusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.

Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500

Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.

Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician

Stable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.

 
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Kaine: Trump tax cut would actually raise taxes for Virginia families
McAuliffe donates $57k in Weinstein contributions to campaign against sexual violence, harassment
Skyline Drug Task Force makes drug, gun arrests after Staunton search warrant
College football TV schedule: Week 7
September 2017 general fund revenue collections up 5.5%
Staunton parking study findings presented
Tough challenges ahead for California firefighters, residents, according to Virginia Tech fire expert
Fall wildfire season begins Sunday