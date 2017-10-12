McAuliffe statement on President Trump’s executive order on healthcare

Governor Terry McAuliffe released the following statement today after the announcement of President Trump’s Executive Order designed to undermine the Affordable Care Act.

“President Trump’s executive order (EO) on health insurance is another deliberate attempt to sabotage the insurance market. By undercutting and undermining the individual health insurance market, this order will target the most vulnerable Americans.

“This EO directs federal agencies to raise individual and small group market premiums, destabilize these markets, and dramatically raise costs for people with pre-existing health conditions. This adds to the uncertainty about the long-term viability of the exchanges.

“Like the failed repeal plans in Congress, this was a politically motivated decision, made with little concern for the damage that it will do to the individuals who need coverage the most.

“The Trump administration must stop playing politics with the lives of sick Americans, and instead work to improve our existing system, before the damage becomes irreparable.”