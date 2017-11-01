McAuliffe on start of open enrollment through Health Insurance Marketplace
Governor McAuliffe released the following statement today to mark the start of open enrollment and encourage eligible Virginians to enroll through the Health Insurance Marketplace or to compare their current plans to those that are available during open enrollment:
“Today marks the beginning of open enrollment to buy health insurance through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. I strongly encourage every eligible Virginian who does not otherwise have health coverage to select a plan through the Marketplace. Emergencies happen, and everyone needs insurance.
“Unfortunately, because of actions taken by the Trump administration, this open enrollment period only lasts for 45 days, and federal marketing to remind people to sign up or reenroll in their existing plans has been severely curtailed.
“However, despite efforts from Congress and the White House to undermine and sabotage the Affordable Care Act, it remains the law of the land. Tax credits to help people with incomes between 100 percent and 400 percent of the poverty level remain in place.
“Please visit healthcare.gov to enroll in an insurance plan, or go to coverva.org to learn more about coverage options in Virginia. There have been substantial changes to some health insurance plans, and it is imperative that people who have previously bought insurance through the Marketplace log in and see what their options are. Don’t let attempts to undermine this law prevent you from getting potentially life-saving coverage. Open enrollment endsDecember 15.”
