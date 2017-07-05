 jump to example.com

McAuliffe to speak at opening of Route 29 Solutions Projects

Published Wednesday, Jul. 5, 2017, 8:55 pm

terry mcauliffeGovernor Terry McAuliffe and Secretary of Transportation Aubrey Layne will join state and local officials, VDOT and Lane-Corman Joint Venture representatives to celebrate the opening of the Berkmar Drive Extension and the Route 29 Widening projects.

The Thursday event will also recognize the successful delivery of the Rio Road grade-separated intersection, the third project in the Route 29 Solutions design-build contract.

