McAuliffe announces new solar project in Sussex County

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

Governor McAuliffe announced the permit for a new solar facility to be built in Sussex County. The project, under development by Sappony Solar, will use traditional photovoltaic modules to produce 20 megawatts (MW) of renewably generated electricity, enough to power an estimated 3,500 homes.

“Solar energy is a central part of the comprehensive energy approach Virginia needs to bring low-cost, renewable energy to all corners of the Commonwealth,” said Governor Terry McAuliffe. “The new Sappony facility will allow thousands of Virginians to sustainably power their homes and businesses. This announcement marks an important milestone in our effort to grow the Commonwealth’s solar sector and keep costs low for businesses, families and taxpayers as we build a new Virginia economy.”

Once complete, the project is anticipated to avoid the release of 45,661,216 pounds of CO2, 34,258 pounds of NOX, and 53,834 pounds annually. Sappony Solar LCC is a subsidiary of Dominion Energy, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Richmond-based Dominion Resources.

“Dominion is pleased to receive the local and state support necessary to build this solar power facility in Sussex County,” said Paul D. Koonce, chief executive officer of the Dominion Generation Group, which oversees 26,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity in 11 states, including Virginia. “When the project enters service in late 2017, it will produce more clean energy for the electric grid in Virginia. Dominion now has announced 391 megawatts of large-scale solar facilities in Virginia under development or already in operation. This amounts to enough electricity at peak capacity to power more than 95,000 homes.”