 jump to example.com

McAuliffe announces new solar project in Sussex County

Published Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, 9:58 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

solarGovernor McAuliffe announced the permit for a new solar facility to be built in Sussex County. The project, under development by Sappony Solar, will use traditional photovoltaic modules to produce 20 megawatts (MW) of renewably generated electricity, enough to power an estimated 3,500 homes.

“Solar energy is a central part of the comprehensive energy approach Virginia needs to bring low-cost, renewable energy to all corners of the Commonwealth,” said Governor Terry McAuliffe. “The new Sappony facility will allow thousands of Virginians to sustainably power their homes and businesses. This announcement marks an important milestone in our effort to grow the Commonwealth’s solar sector and keep costs low for businesses, families and taxpayers as we build a new Virginia economy.”

Once complete, the project is anticipated to avoid the release of 45,661,216 pounds of CO2, 34,258 pounds of NOX, and 53,834 pounds annually. Sappony Solar LCC is a subsidiary of Dominion Energy, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Richmond-based Dominion Resources.

“Dominion is pleased to receive the local and state support necessary to build this solar power facility in Sussex County,” said Paul D. Koonce, chief executive officer of the Dominion Generation Group, which oversees 26,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity in 11 states, including Virginia. “When the project enters service in late 2017, it will produce more clean energy for the electric grid in Virginia. Dominion now has announced 391 megawatts of large-scale solar facilities in Virginia under development or already in operation. This amounts to enough electricity at peak capacity to power more than 95,000 homes.”

Discussion
 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 