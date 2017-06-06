McAuliffe signs Filler-Corn bullying notification bill into law

Gov. Terry McAuliffe signed Del. Eileen Filler-Corn’s (D-Springfield) bill, HB 1709 at Forest Park High School in Woodbridge on Tuesday.

This law will require the policies and procedures prohibiting bullying that are contained in each school board’s code of student conduct to direct the principal to notify the parent of any student involved in an alleged incident of bullying of the status of any investigation within five school days of the allegation.

“Every parent wants to ensure that their child can learn and thrive in a safe environment. It is my hope that this law not only allays parents’ concerns but also sets up a clear strategy for school administrators to keep parents informed about any bullying instances involving their children,” said Filler-Corn.

A bipartisan effort with both Democratic and Republican co-patrons, HB 1709 passed out of the House of Delegates and the Senate during the 2017 General Assembly Session.

The law will take effect on July 1, 2017.