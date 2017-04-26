 jump to example.com

McAuliffe signs Filler-Corn birth control bill into law

Published Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017, 4:51 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Governor Terry McAuliffe signed Delegate Eileen Filler-Corn’s (D-Springfield) bill, HB 2267, at the Stambaugh Human Services Center on Monday.

eileen filler cornHB 2267 will require health insurance plans that cover contraceptives to allow women to purchase a year’s supply of birth control pills at one time. The law is considered to be the first proactive reproductive health legislation passed in Virginia in a decade.

“Access to safe, reliable birth control will benefit many throughout the Commonwealth,” said Del. Eileen Filler-Corn of Virginia’s 41st District. “My bill will empower women to better plan their lives, careers and families. I am proud that this commonsense measure passed with broad bipartisan support. This is a major victory for Virginia women.”

A study by the University of California’s Bixby Center for Global Reproductive Health found that a 12-month supply of birth control decreases unplanned pregnancies by 30 percent, compared to a supply of one or three months.

In addition to the Governor, Filler-Corn was joined by Lt. Governor Ralph Northam, and many members of the Virginia General Assembly as well as advocates and activists who filled the room to capacity.

A bipartisan effort with both Democratic and Republican co-patrons, HB 2267 passed near unanimously out of the House of Delegates and 34-6 out of the Senate during the 2017 General Assembly Session. It will take effect on July 1, 2017. In addition to joining six other states and the District of Columbia, Virginia will become the first state in the south to offer women the option to obtain a 12-month supply of birth control pills at one time.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
ACC Teleconference: Virginia Tech football coach Justin Fuente
Podcast: Antoine Scott talks life in comedy
Baysox teach Squirrels lesson on Education Day
ACC Teleconference: UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall
Podcast: Interview with Matthew Lord of the 3 Redneck Tenors
Charlottesville Community Job Fair at John Paul Jones Arena
Virginia Tech researchers: Facebook plays vital role in reducing government corruption
Video: Crew breaks down AWE Night of the Superstars
How to start small copy and print business
Big inning gives Salem 6-2 win over Lynchburg
How to earn your wife’s trust back
A big night planned for April 29
Battling infectious diseases with 3-D structures
Shenandoah National Park hosts Wildflower Weekend
LEAP presents: Before the Flood at The Paramount Theater
Local hero recognized for suicide prevention volunteer work in Staunton
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 