McAuliffe seeks nominations for Virginia Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Awards

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2018 Virginia Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Awards. The nomination period will end at 5:00 p.m. on December 22, 2017. The awards recognize the outstanding efforts of Virginia’s volunteers.

“The spirit of community service can be felt in every city, county, and town across the Commonwealth,” said Governor McAuliffe. “Each year, Virginia recognizes those individuals who have served their communities with distinction with the Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Awards. The eight selected award winners represent the important work of the more than 2 million Virginians who made a difference in the lives of others by volunteering last year.”

Virginians, on average, contributed nearly 275 million volunteer hours annually, equaling $6 billion of service to the Commonwealth.

Honors will be presented in individual and group categories including youth, senior and adult volunteers, faith-based organizations, families that volunteer together, community organizations, small businesses and corporations. Nominations are open to small businesses, corporations, community groups, individuals, and families that exemplify extraordinary volunteerism and community service. Nomination forms must be submitted online and require two letters of support.

This year’s winners will be honored in the spring during an awards ceremony in Richmond. For more information or to nominate a person or group, visit VirginiaService.virginia.gov. Questions regarding the Governor’s Volunteerism Awards can also be directed to VirginiaServiceInfo@dss.virginia.gov.

Information on last year’s winners can be found here.

