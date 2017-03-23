Gov. McAuliffe announces independent review of WMATA

This morning on WTOP, Governor Terry McAuliffe announced an independent review of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) to identify potential changes to governance and funding, and help position WMATA to support growth in the region.

The review will be led by former U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood, who is a demonstrated expert on transportation and served for 14 years in Congress as a Republican representative from Illinois.

“We all know WMATA has faced some very serious problems over the past few years, and we need to take a hard look at where we can reform the agency to better support the region’s residents and its economy,” said Governor McAuliffe. “I have the utmost confidence in Secretary LaHood and I will support the recommendations that result from this top-to-bottom independent review. It’s long past time to make smart reforms that ensure WMATA’s financial stability and long-term success.”

This review will be conducted over the coming months and a final report will be issued in November 2017. Virginia will fund the independent review.

