McAuliffe recommends $2.7 million in Appalachian Regional Commission Grants

Published Tuesday, Jun. 13, 2017, 8:09 am

Governor Terry McAuliffe is recommending more than $2.7 million in Appalachian Regional Commission awards for 10 projects in the Appalachian Region, which encompasses 25 counties and eight independent cities in Southwest Virginia. ARC will finalize approval of these project awards later this year.

virginia“Supporting Virginia’s Appalachian Region with investments in water, sewer, and critical infrastructure is key to building the new Virginia economy in the region,” said Governor McAuliffe. “Additionally, by improving outcomes in workforce training, early childhood development, and other fundamental areas we are ensuring federal assistance gives our communities and residents new opportunities. As the Trump administration seeks to cut the funding for this critical support for rural communities, I hope they will evaluate these projects and the many other ways that the ARC creates opportunity in states like Virginia.”

Established in 1965, the general goal of the ARC program is to assist the region in achieving economic prosperity that more completely reflects the nation’s overall prosperity. ARC funds are aimed at providing economic development opportunities in the Appalachian Region by funding projects that support the goal of building a strong and sustainable asset-based economy by bringing jobs and prosperity to Appalachian communities, while preserving their character.

“These projects are designed to work in partnership with critical efforts in the region to invest in the infrastructure and workforce components necessary to create new businesses and jobs,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “We look forward to seeing these investments build momentum on local initiatives.”

The following projects are recommended for funding to the Appalachian Regional Commission:

 

 

Applicant Project Name Award
LENOWISCO PDC Western Lee County Economic Assessment Study $60,000.00
New River CC Radford City Access to Community College Education $76,938.00
Tazewell County Falls Mills Adult Day Care $500,000.00
William King Museum Cultural Campus Development at William King Museum of Art $500,000.00
Town of Saint Paul The Lyric Project $300,000.00
Wise County PSA Tacoma Sewer Project $500,000.00
City of Covington Alleghany Highlands Drone Zone $100,000.00
Lee County Frog Level Phase II Water Project $500,000.00
People Inc. of Virginia People Incorporated Project Discovery $75,844.00
United Way of SWVA Early Childhood Workforce Development $99,933.00
Total Recommended   $2,712,715.00
