 jump to example.com

McAuliffe recognizes Virginia businesses for commitment to hiring veterans

Published Thursday, Sep. 28, 2017, 6:32 pm

Governor Terry McAuliffe today recognized businesses for their ongoing commitment to creating employment opportunities for Virginia’s military veterans at the 2017 Virginia Workforce Conference, hosted by the Virginia Chamber Foundation.

terry mcauliffeMore than 700 businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions, certified under the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program, have hired 26,852 veterans since the program’s inception in 2012.

“Virginia is home to one of the largest veteran populations of any state in America and boasts more veterans per capita in our labor force than in any other state in America,” said Governor McAuliffe. “We each have the responsibility to serve these veterans just as they have served us, and I’m proud that we’ve been able to do that effectively through the Virginia Values Veterans program. This is a true public-private partnership that has a proven track record in encouraging companies to hire and retain skilled veteran leaders in our civilian workforce. By continuing our focus on creating economic opportunities for veterans and their families, we will remain the best state in the nation for veterans and their families.”

Virginia was the first state to create an official program dedicated to improving the employment of veterans by training employees on the best practices to recruit, hire, train, and retain veterans. In August 2014, Governor McAuliffe challenged the V3 Program to hire 10,000 veterans in four years. V3 reached this goal 900 days ahead of schedule. The Governor set a new goal of 20,000 hires by 2018, which was met 400 days ahead of schedule in November 2016. In February 2017, he set a new goal of 25,000 hires, which was once again reached ahead of schedule in July 2017. The current goal is set at 30,000 veteran hires by January 2018.

“The men and women who serve our nation in the armed forces deserve world-class services from their Commonwealth as they transition to civilian life,” said Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Carlos Hopkins. “Through the V3 program and other important resources, we are building on Virginia’s standing as the best state for veterans and their families to live, work and raise a family.”

“It is fitting that the theme of this year’s conference is ‘Veterans: Closing the Workforce Gap,’” said John L. Newby II, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. “Today’s event brought together hundreds of leading employers, educators, human resource managers, veterans groups and policymakers from throughout the Commonwealth to explore opportunities and share best practices to fill workforce demands with one of our greatest resources – our highly skilled military veterans. We are honored that Governor McAuliffe has joined us here today to personally recognize many of our V3 partner companies with awards and we look forward to recognizing additional V3 certified companies in the years to come.”

In recognition of the significant commitment of Virginia businesses in hiring veterans, Governor McAuliffe presented 15 awards in 11 categories during the fifth annual V3 Awards Luncheon.

 

2017 Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Award winners

Governor’s Award (total number of annual veteran hires)

·         Small Company           Blueforce, Inc.                        Hampton                     (62 hires)

·         Medium Company      ITA International, LLC          Virginia Beach            (110 hires)

·         Large Company          Top Guard Security                Hampton                     (258 hires)

·         Enterprise Company   Sentara Healthcare                  Virginia Beach            (470 hires)

Triumph Award (most transformative hiring process)

·         Dominion Energy                                                        Richmond

Readiness Award (best workforce readiness initiative)

·         FDM Group                                                                Reston

Advancement Award (best in career development)

·         GBS                                                                            Virginia Beach

Breakthrough Award (most innovative retention program)

·         Networking Technologies + Support, Inc.                  North Chesterfield

MVP Award (most inspiring workplace culture)

·         First Data                                                                    Glen Allen & Chesapeake

Impact Award (community impact and advocacy for veteran issues)

·         Altria                                                                           Richmond

Influencer Award (best workforce readiness initiative)

·         Pro-Sphere                                                                  Alexandria

Trailblazer Award (best premier employer with superior efforts in recruitment, hiring, retention and more)

·         ITA International, LLC                                              Virginia Beach

Phoenix Award (most inspiring success story for going above and beyond to support a Veteran hire)

·         Bon Secours                                                                Richmond

V3 Grant Award (companies approved for maximum grant initiative award of $10,000 in FYI 17)

·         Cape Henry Associates                                               Virginia Beach

·         PD Systems                                                                 Prince George

 

About the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program

The Virginia Values Veterans Program is a Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Veterans Services Program. Its mission is to help employers understand, design and implement nationally-recognized best practices in recruiting, hiring and retaining veteran employees. For more information on the V3 Program, please visitwww.dvsv3.com.

 
Discussion
Highlights

Skyline Drug Task Force makes arrests in meth trafficking ring

An assortment of area drug enforcement assets from Central Virginia came together on Sept. 21 to conduct a large scale, multi-jurisdictional operation.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: The FBI puts the hammer down on college hoops

Chris Graham and Scott German examine the still-developing FBI investigation of college basketball that has already claimed the career of Louisville coach Rick Pitino.

Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want to

You can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.

Game Preview: #12 Virginia Tech poised for upset of #2 Clemson?

If ever #2 Clemson looked vulnerable, it was last week at home against unheralded Boston College, who took the Tigers into the fourth quarter in an eventual 34-7 loss.

UVA Football Notebook: Mid-semester grades

OK, it’s not quite mid-semester, with a third of the 2017 UVA football season in the books, but with a bye week, now is a good time to assess.

 
Recent Posts
Sierra Club endorses Angela Lynn in 25th House District race
Dominion: $576 million in economic benefits with hydroelectric project in Southwest Virginia
College football TV schedule: Week 5
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: #TakeaKnee
Skyline Drug Task Force makes arrests in meth trafficking ring
UVA announces new bag, entry policies for Scott Stadium, JPJ
Census of Agriculture: Gold standard for reliable information
McAuliffe announces partnership with REI to promote Virginia Public Lands Day
New triage tool helps doctors save lives by ID’ing patients at great risk
Sen. Warner’s CHRONIC Care Act passes Senate
Researchers discover compounds that could decrease fungal infection in lungs
HHS Office of Minority Health awards Virginia Department of Health to address opioids
Herring, City of Richmond launch Respect Richmond anti-violence campaign
Teen first in Virginia to receive cancer gene therapy in UVA clinical trial
American Sports Betting Coalition details benefits of legalized sports betting at Capitol Hill briefing
Astraea to invest $1 million to expand startup IT operation in Charlottesville
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 