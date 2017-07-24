McAuliffe receives National Forum for Black Public Administrators’ Leadership Award

The National Forum for Black Public Administrators honored Governor Terry McAuliffe with its 2017 Leadership Award for Dedication to Public Service.

Governor McAuliffe is the first governor to receive the organization’s highest award since 2008. The award recognizes individuals for their achievements in the public sector, exemplary leadership skills, and dedication to their communities. Governor McAuliffe received the award at the NFBPA’s 14th National Leadership Awards Dinner.

“I am honored to receive this generous award from the National Forum for Black Public Administrators,” said Governor McAuliffe. “This leadership and public service award is particularly meaningful coming from such a highly respected organization of fellow public servants. It is a privilege to serve as Virginia’s governor and to have the unique opportunity to make meaningful change in our communities. I want to thank the NFBPA for recognizing the progress my administration has achieved to make Virginia the best state to live, work, and do business in.”

About the National Forum for Black Public Administrators

The National Forum for Black Public Administrators was founded 34 years ago in 1983 by 12 public administrators, most of whom were city and county managers across the country. The vision of the founders was to strengthen the capacity of government managers and to prepare and support younger aspiring administrators for senior management positions in government. NFBPA’s membership includes over 2,500 individual members representing more than 350 local jurisdictions in 36 states. There are currently 36 local chapters of NFBPA.

