McAuliffe receives 2017 Virginia School Board Association award

The Virginia School Board Association honored Governor Terry McAuliffe with the 2017 Legislative Award of Excellence for his advocacy for Virginia public education, through his work to help struggling school divisions, his continual commitment to funding for public schools, and his efforts to veto legislation which would have undermined the commonwealth’s public schools.

“Virginia’s economic prosperity is inextricably linked to our world-class public schools,” said Governor Terry McAuliffe. “I appreciate the Virginia School Boards Association’s continued partnership in improving student outcomes and investing in our future. Together, we are transforming the way we approach education in the 21st century and creating a foundation for long-term success.”

The annual VSBA Legislative Award of Excellence has recognized individuals’ work on behalf of public education and the VSBA since 1985.

“The VSBA is honored to present Governor McAuliffe with the VSBA Legislative Award of Excellence”, stated VSBA President Robert Hundley, Jr. “Governor McAuliffe has demonstrated his continued support of public education through legislative deference to Virginia’s local school divisions. His administration has partnered closely with VSBA creating innovative accountability measures, recognizing teaching excellence and providing an equitable allocation of resources allowing the students of the Commonwealth to receive a relevant and dynamic 21st Century public education.”

About the Virginia School Boards Association Virginia School Boards Association, a voluntary, nonpartisan organization of Virginia school boards, promotes excellence in public education through advocacy, training and services. The Association offers conferences, information, training, and counseling designed to meet the needs of the Commonwealth’s educational leaders.