 jump to example.com

McAuliffe on President Trump’s decision to leave Paris Climate Agreement

Published Wednesday, May. 31, 2017, 11:49 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Governor Terry McAuliffe released the following statement following President Trump’s announcement that the United States will be pulling out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

terry mcauliffe“The President’s dangerous action today will have a devastating impact on our environment, our economy, and our health.  The United States economy is dependent on leadership in the world, yet the President seems inclined to sit back and let other nations pass us by.  Climate change is a threat to our way of life. If President Trump refuses to lead the response, Virginia will.

“Earlier this month I signed an order initiating the process of cutting carbon emissions in our Commonwealth and making Virginia a leader in the clean energy economy. That process will proceed despite this foolish decision by the Trump administration, and I hope states around the country join Virginia in showing Washington the way forward on this critical issue for our nation and our world.”

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
State Police: Traffic deaths down slightly over Memorial Day weekend
June schedule at the Wayne Theatre
3 practical tips to drive more traffic to your e-commerce site
How to ensure applications operate at their best
MBU RN to BSN program receives full accreditation
Bach Festival founder retires from EMU after 40 years
McAuliffe announces winners of NSA Day of Cyber challenge
Hard times In Hartford: Squirrels lose opener 12-2
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Did UVA baseball get screwed?
Salvation Army raises money for social services with music event
David Swanson: War monuments are killing us
UVA golfer Jimmy Stanger named First-Team All-American
Eastman Chemical Company to invest $11.7 million in Henry County
What to do about hearing loss
Ride to Fight Suicide set for June 24
Virginia’s largest municipal utility solar farm to begin construction in August
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 