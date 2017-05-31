McAuliffe on President Trump’s decision to leave Paris Climate Agreement

Governor Terry McAuliffe released the following statement following President Trump’s announcement that the United States will be pulling out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

“The President’s dangerous action today will have a devastating impact on our environment, our economy, and our health. The United States economy is dependent on leadership in the world, yet the President seems inclined to sit back and let other nations pass us by. Climate change is a threat to our way of life. If President Trump refuses to lead the response, Virginia will.

“Earlier this month I signed an order initiating the process of cutting carbon emissions in our Commonwealth and making Virginia a leader in the clean energy economy. That process will proceed despite this foolish decision by the Trump administration, and I hope states around the country join Virginia in showing Washington the way forward on this critical issue for our nation and our world.”