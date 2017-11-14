McAuliffe on potential repeal of individual mandate in GOP tax bill

Gov. Terry McAuliffe comments on efforts in Congress to repeal the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate in the Republican tax cut bill.

“Increasing healthcare costs for Virginia families to finance tax cuts for millionaires and major corporations would be a disaster for the middle class and our economy. The proposal in the U.S. Senate to repeal the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate will create further chaos in an already volatile insurance market and price many Americans out of insurance – all to take money out of the pockets of middle class families and transfer it to corporations and the rich. I urge congress to work to improve this bad bill instead of finding new ways to harm the people they were elected to serve.”