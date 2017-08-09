McAuliffe opens new state veterans office in Loudoun

Governor Terry McAuliffe cut the ribbon today to officially open the new Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) Loudoun office in Ashburn.

The new office will serve military veterans and their families in Loudoun County, parts of Clarke, Fairfax, and Frederick counties, and those living in the communities of Leesburg, Hamilton, Dulles, Sterling, Purcellville, South Riding, and Lovettsville. The Governor was joined by State Delegate Thomas A. “Tag” Greason; Chair of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Phyllis Randall; VDVS Commissioner John L. Newby II; federal, state and local officials; and community leaders, veterans and active duty service members.

“I am pleased to be here in Ashburn today for the grand opening of this new Loudoun VDVS office,” said Governor McAuliffe. “Just three weeks ago, I was in Manassas cutting the ribbon for the new VDVS office there. Northern Virginia is home to tens of thousands of military veterans and their families – over 40,000 just in the area to be served by this new Loudoun office alone. We are committed to ensuring that every veteran has a VDVS office nearby to provide essential access to the federal and state benefits they have earned by their service to our country.”

The new Loudoun office is part of the state’s efforts to expand veterans’ services throughout Northern Virginia, and joins existing offices in Fairfax, Manassas, Springfield and Strasburg. Later this year, a groundbreaking is planned for the new Puller Veterans Care Center in Fauquier County. This new facility will offer in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care and short-term rehabilitative services for veterans and is expected to open in late 2019.

“Opening this new Loudoun office is another concrete example of Virginia’s commitment to serving our veterans and their families living in Northern Virginia and throughout the state and making it easier for their successful transition from military to civilian life,” said VDVS Commissioner John L. Newby II.

“Those visiting this new Loudoun office can meet one-on-one with our highly trained and accredited Veterans Services Representatives who will help them identify and apply for the benefits they have rightfully earned,” said Thomas J. Herthel, VDVS Benefits Director. “A resource specialist from our Virginia Veteran and Family Support Program will also be on hand to help connect veterans and families to behavioral health, rehabilitative, and supportive services.”

About the VDVS Loudoun Office

Location: Lakes at Ashbrook, Building 2, 44345 Premier Plaza Suite 200

Phone: 703.995.9998

Office Hours: Monday – Friday , 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

About VDVS

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) operates 28 benefit offices that assist military veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care and short-term rehabilitative care for veterans; and three cemeteries that provide an honored final resting place for veterans and their families. VDVS provides veterans and family members with direct linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The Department also operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s monument to honor the memory and sacrifice of Virginia’s men and women who served and fought to defend our way of life from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov