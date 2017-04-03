McAuliffe, Northam urge Medicaid expansion in Virginia
Gov. Terry McAuliffe joined Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam in a video Monday to discuss the need to expand Medicaid in the Commonwealth.
In advance of veto session, both leaders are reminding the General Assembly there is “no excuse” to not take action and help up to 400,000 more Virginians gain access to quality, affordable health coverage.
In a speech at the Virginia Democratic Convention in June of 2016, the lieutenant governor stressed the economic impact of declining to expand Medicaid on Virginia’s economy: a five million dollar loss to surrounding states each day. Passing expansion will also help up to 400,000 more Virginians, including 15,000 veterans, gain access to affordable, quality health coverage.
Northam has been fighting to expand Medicaid in the Commonwealth for years, including sponsoring the legislation do so in the state Senate in 2013.
On Sunday, Northam wrote an op-ed for The Virginian-Pilot calling on the General Assembly to pass Governor McAuliffe’s budget amendment and expand Medicaid.
In it, he called on Republicans to “do what is right — from both a moral and business perspective — and expand Medicaid for up to 400,000 hardworking Virginians.”
