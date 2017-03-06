McAuliffe on new Trump administration travel ban

Gov. Terry McAuliffe comments after President Trump signed an updated version of his ban on refugees and travelers from certain Muslim countries.

“Today President Trump reaffirmed a policy that has already harmed the Virginia economy and the standing of our nation around the globe. While some of the specifics have changed, the President’s order continues to ban people fleeing persecution and travelers from certain Muslim countries without any evidence of specific security threats. Attorney General Mark Herring and I will review this new order carefully and do whatever we can to protect the values that make our Commonwealth and our country beacons of hope and democracy the world over.”