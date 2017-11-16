McAuliffe named Governing’s 2017 Public Official of the Year

Governing magazine announced that Gov. Terry McAuliffe has been named the 2017 Public Official of the Year among American governors.

“I am deeply honored to be recognized for the hard work that this administration has done to build a new Virginia economy that works better for all Virginia families,” said Governor McAuliffe. “As we reach the end of our term, this award is a sincere validation of the effort so many men and women have put into making our government work better and creating real opportunities for families to thrive in every corner of our Commonwealth.”

According to Governing, “Public Officials of the Year are selected from nominations submitted by readers, experts in the public and private sectors and the Governing editorial team. Award winners are profiled in the December issue of the magazine and on governing.com. They will be honored at a dinner at the historic Willard InterContinental Hotel in Washington, D.C., on November 30.”

Gov. McAuliffe’s selection for the award was based on his success navigating an opposition legislature, creating new jobs, and persevering in restoring the civil rights of more than 168,000 Virginians.

To view Governing’s profile on Governor McAuliffe click here: http://www.governing.com/poy/gov-terry-mcauliffe-poy.html

For more information about the 2017 Governing Public Officials of the Year, click here: http://www.governing.com/poy