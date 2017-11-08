McAuliffe leads trade, marketing mission to Europe

Governor Terry McAuliffe will lead a six-day trade and marketing mission to Europe from Nov. 8-13.

The Governor will be accompanied by First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe, Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore, Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Basil Gooden, and Secretary of Natural Resources Molly Ward, as well as representatives from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and Virginia Tourism Corporation. The delegation will visit the United Kingdom, Denmark, and Germany. This mission marks the Governor’s 35th trade and marketing mission.

The Governor and his delegation will participate in more than 50 meetings over the course of the mission. The Governor will meet with senior business executives in each country and attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference, as well as promote Virginia’s desirable business location advantages and tourism assets. In addition, Governor McAuliffe and team will also promote increased opportunities for Virginia agricultural products including: seafood, wine, craft beverages, leaf tobacco, produce, lumber, and specialty food and beverage products.

“Promoting Virginia in the global marketplace allows us to recruit more foreign direct investment and expand trade routes for Virginia good and services, which are key to our efforts to build a new Virginia economy,” said Governor McAuliffe. “More than 550 international companies from more than 55 countries have operations in Virginia and these trade and marketing missions are vital to growing international business investment in the commonwealth. During this mission, I look forward to closing more deals and bringing more international companies home to Virginia.”

Virginia and the United Kingdom have a strong and robust partnership. The United Kingdom is one of Virginia’s largest export destinations, ranked fourth for overall exports of Virginia goods and services and in agriculture and forestry exports. Additionally, the United Kingdom ranks first in international employment, employing 3,039 Virginians from 2012 to 2016.

Denmark is the 26th largest international investor into the Commonwealth of Virginia, and ranks 27th when it comes to employing citizens in the commonwealth.

Germany is the fifth largest market for total Virginia exports and is an important market for Virginia agriculture and forestry products. This relationship has placed Germany third in international investment and international employment from 2012 to 2016.