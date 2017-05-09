McAuliffe to lead trade, marketing mission to New York, Texas

Governor Terry McAuliffe will lead a three day trade and marketing mission to New York and Texas from May 9-11.

The Governor will be accompanied by First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe, Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore, Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Basil Gooden, Secretary of Technology Karen Jackson, and representatives from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and the Virginia Tourism Corporation. The delegation will visit New York City May 9 – 10, before departing for Dallas.

The Governor and his delegation will participate in more than 30 meetings over the course of the mission. The Governor will meet with senior business executives in both cities, attend and offer remarks at the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) XPONENTIAL trade event, as well as promote the advantages of Virginia’s desirable business location and tourism assets. Governor McAuliffe and team will also promote opportunities for Virginia agricultural products including: oysters, pork, wine, craft beer, and specialty food and beverage products.

“I look forward to continuing to tell the Virginia story, seeking new sales opportunities for Virginia businesses, and recruiting new investments to the Commonwealth on my 27th marketing and trade mission,” said Governor McAuliffe. “With the lowest unemployment rate since May 2008 and record amounts of new investments and economic activity, there’s never been a better time to promote Virginia’s pro-business climate, top-ranked education system, skilled workforce, world-class ports, natural resources, and high quality of life.”

In addition to one-on-one business meetings, Governor McAuliffe will host two receptions to showcase Virginia’s economic strengths, its agriculture, food and beverage assets, and great quality of life to prospective corporate investors and travelers. This mission will be the Governor’s 27th trade and marketing mission.