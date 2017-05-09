 jump to example.com

McAuliffe to lead trade, marketing mission to New York, Texas

Published Tuesday, May. 9, 2017, 11:28 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Governor Terry McAuliffe will lead a three day trade and marketing mission to New York and Texas from May 9-11.

terry mcauliffeThe Governor will be accompanied by First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe, Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore, Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Basil Gooden, Secretary of Technology Karen Jackson, and representatives from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and the Virginia Tourism Corporation.  The delegation will visit New York City May 9 – 10, before departing for Dallas.

The Governor and his delegation will participate in more than 30 meetings over the course of the mission.  The Governor will meet with senior business executives in both cities, attend and offer remarks at the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) XPONENTIAL trade event, as well as promote the advantages of Virginia’s desirable business location and tourism assets.  Governor McAuliffe and team will also promote opportunities for Virginia agricultural products including: oysters, pork, wine, craft beer, and specialty food and beverage products.

“I look forward to continuing to tell the Virginia story, seeking new sales opportunities for Virginia businesses, and recruiting new investments to the Commonwealth on my 27th marketing and trade mission,” said Governor McAuliffe.  “With the lowest unemployment rate since May 2008 and record amounts of new investments and economic activity, there’s never been a better time to promote Virginia’s pro-business climate, top-ranked education system, skilled workforce, world-class ports, natural resources, and high quality of life.”

In addition to one-on-one business meetings, Governor McAuliffe will host two receptions to showcase Virginia’s economic strengths, its agriculture, food and beverage assets, and great quality of life to prospective corporate investors and travelers. This mission will be the Governor’s 27th trade and marketing mission.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Kaine urges Trump to stop playing politics with healthcare system
AG Herring reaches settlement with Fredericksburg-area pawnbroker
House tax plan does not stop the gaming
Signs, symptoms of hearing loss
McAuliffe signs clean energy legislation
Howell announces $1.5 million in legislative branch savings
McAuliffe announces tourism revenue reached $24 billion in 2016
Giants’ Crawford doubles in rehab return to Richmond
State Police to honor fallen troopers
George Mason men’s basketball inks Virginia transfer Jarred Reuter
Charlottesville resident carries messages of friendship to Russia
VMI’s Tharp named SoCon Baseball Player of the Week
Northam, Perriello talk campaign finance reform
Steps you can take to secure your small business network
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: The Yin and the Yang
Expert on aging: Mother’s Day love goes beyond sustaining emotional bond
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 