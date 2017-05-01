 jump to example.com

McAuliffe to lead trade, marketing mission to Mexico

Published Monday, May. 1, 2017, 5:36 pm

Governor Terry McAuliffe will lead a three-day trade and marketing mission to Mexico from May 1-4, 2017.

terry mcauliffeThe Governor will be accompanied by Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore, Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Basil Gooden, and representatives from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The delegation will visit Guadalajara and Mexico City.

The Governor and his delegation will participate in more than 10 meetings over the course of the mission. The Governor will meet with senior business executives and government officials, including Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto and Minister of Foreign Affairs Luis Videgaray Caso, to promote Virginia as a business location and tourism destination. The delegation will also encourage trade opportunities for Virginia agricultural and forestry products including: pork, wheat, apples, poultry, lumber, wine, tobacco, and specialty food and beverage products.

“With more than 90 percent of the world’s consumers living outside the United States, international trade and marketing missions are key to our efforts to build the new Virginia economy,” said Governor McAuliffe. “Our goal is to showcase Virginia’s business-friendly environment and assets like our world-class ports and airports, skilled workforce and high quality of life. At the same time, this mission present sales opportunities for Virginia businesses and will serve as a recruitment effort for new investments in the Commonwealth. Through this mission, we will continue to enhance the mutually beneficial, bilateral trade and investment relationship we enjoy with Mexico.”

In addition to one-on-one business meetings, Governor McAuliffe will host a reception to showcase Virginia’s economic strengths, including agriculture, food and beverage assets, and great quality of life to prospective corporate investors and travelers. This marks the Governor’s 26th trade and marketing mission and his first to Mexico.

Between 2012 and 2016, Mexico-based businesses ranked 11th in terms of announced new jobs and 14th in announced capital investment in the Commonwealth. Mexico is one of Virginia’s largest export destinations, ranked 3rd for overall exports of Virginia goods and services in 2015, and 6th in agriculture and forestry exports in 2016.

