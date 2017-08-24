McAuliffe launches Task Force on Public Safety Preparedness and Response to Civil Unrest

Governor Terry McAuliffe today signed Executive Order Number 68, creating the Task Force on Public Safety Preparedness and Response to Civil Unrest.

The task force, which will be chaired by Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran, will be charged with evaluating the circumstances that led to the violent white supremacist events in Charlottesville on August 11th and 12th and assessing the Commonwealth’s procedures for preparing and responding to events where civil unrest could occur.

“This commission will be my administration’s vehicle to identify what worked in the local and state response to the white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, what didn’t, and how we can better prepare for similar events in the future,” said Governor McAuliffe. “I am proud of the brave men and women who put themselves in harm’s way to prevent the tragic events in Charlottesville from escalating further. We owe it to them and to all Virginians to examine every element of our operations on that day to ensure we are doing everything we can to keep our citizens safe during periods of civil unrest.”

The membership of the task force will be announced soon.