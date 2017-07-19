 jump to example.com

McAuliffe invites Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to visit Remote Area Medical Clinic in Wise

Published Wednesday, Jul. 19, 2017, 6:16 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Governor Terry McAuliffe today invited Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to join him on Friday as he travels to the Remote Area Medical clinic at the Wise County Fairgrounds, which runs from July 21-23 this year.

terry mcauliffeGovernor McAuliffe has visited the RAM clinic every year he has been in office to hear firsthand from patients, medical staff, and volunteers. He has fought to provide many of these Virginians with regular, year-round health care options through Medicaid expansion, which has been consistently rejected by the General Assembly.

 

Invite

Dear Majority Leader McConnell,

This Friday, July 21, I will visit the 18th Annual Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic in Wise County, Virginia, which borders eastern Kentucky. As you may know, RAM is a non-profit organization that provides necessary quality medical care to rural, isolated, and impoverished communities through annual clinics. If your schedule will accommodate, I hope you will join me to meet these individuals to hear their stories firsthand.

The Virginians who attend this clinic are hard-working people who do not have access to the high-quality health insurance that you and I do. For many of them, the RAM clinic will offer the only medical or dental care they can access for the entire year. These Virginians live one accident or illness away from financial ruin. If the effort you have advanced to repeal the Affordable Care Act without an immediate replacement is successful, there will certainly be a strong need for additional clinics like this one. The RAM clinic and similar clinics are not a permanent solution for the lack of affordable health insurance. These clinics are constrained in resources and depend on volunteer doctors to serve patients on a limited basis.  In addition, families must travel great distances and wait in long lines to receive basic medical and dental care.

Many of the men and women you have an opportunity to meet this week qualify to receive access to health care benefits under the Affordable Care Act, through Medicaid expansion.  Unfortunately, partisan politics in Virginia have denied these individuals the coverage to which they are entitled, forcing them to rely on the charity of others for basic care.  I am told that the number of Kentucky residents who crossed the border into Virginia to take advantage of RAM clinics has declined since your state expanded Medicaid. However, that trend would likely reverse if the legislation you have proposed to repeal the Affordable Care Act passes.

As you continue to consider the future of the American health care system, I hope you will accept my sincere invitation to join me this Friday.  The actions you and your colleagues in Washington take on this important issue can either improve the lives of these individuals, or consign even more Virginians, Kentuckians, and people from across this country to the struggle that they face.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Northam campaign announces joint appearance, debate schedule
Squirrels squander another late lead in Erie
UVA QB Kurt Benkert named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watch List
McAuliffe announces second phase of Virginia Business Ready Sites Program award recipients
Sophomore surge: Second-year ACC football coaches look for gains
Change at the top: ACC Coastal teams on the QB carousel
One more go at it: Quin Blanding returns to UVA with focus on growth
Clemson leads 2017 All-ACC preseason voting
VMI linebacker Allan Cratsenberg leads trio of preseason All-SoCon honorees
Waynesboro Police investigating shots at unoccupied vehicle
McAuliffe opens new state veterans office in Manassas
Could aggressive blood pressure treatments lead to kidney damage?
Virginia Tech expert to study August eclipse for impacts on radar, ham radio, GPS
Agriculture, forestry industries have $91 billion economic impact in Virginia
Big innings propel P-Nats past Blue Rocks
Hillcats, Dash trade shutouts in twin bill
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 