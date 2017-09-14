 jump to example.com

McAuliffe on increase in number of fully accredited schools

Published Thursday, Sep. 14, 2017, 8:45 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Governor Terry McAuliffe comments on the announcement that 1,573 of Virginia’s 1,823 schools are fully accredited – a record high for his administration.

terry mcauliffe“This is a significant accomplishment for Virginia’s public schools, and one that is the result of tremendous diligence and hard work of our students, teachers, principals and division leaders over many years,” said Governor Terry McAuliffe. “These schools are proving the strong leadership at the state and local level, combined with smart policy and adequate resources can make a real difference how our Commonwealth prepares the next generation to succeed in a new Virginia economy. I am proud of the success we are seeing in schools across the Commonwealth and look forward to building on these results in the months to come.”

Today the Virginia Department of Education announced that of the Commonwealth’s 1,823 schools, only 250 are not fully accredited for the 2017-18 school year. The number of fully accredited schools is now 86 percent, up from 77 percent when Governor McAuliffe took office during the 2013-14 school year.

“This accomplishment is made possible by the passion, dedication, and enthusiasm of the teachers, principals and leadership across the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Education, Dietra Trent.  “Virginia has high standards for quality teaching and learning, and I am proud of what our teachers and students have accomplished together in recent years.”

Investing in and supporting public education has been a top priority of Governor McAuliffe’s administration. Working with bipartisan leaders in the General Assembly, Governor McAuliffe invested more than $850 million in K-12 education, including targeted investments in school improvement; championed the redesign of the secondary system to better align the high school experience with jobs and post-secondary opportunities; and reduced the number of Standards of Learning (SOL) tests students are required to take and shortened the length of those tests while maintaining rigorous standards.

Yesterday, Governor Terry McAuliffe visited Sussex County Public Schools and announced the full accreditation all the division’s schools for the first time since 1998. The announcement was made at the Sussex County School Board Office with Superintendent Dr. Arthur Jarrett, School Board Chair M. E. Morris, Jr, and Board of Supervisor Chairwoman, Susan Seward.

In addition, Governor McAuliffe yesterday also made congratulatory phone calls to select schools and divisions who made significant progress in their accreditation status.

   
Discussion
 
Highlights

Poll: Some Americans express troubling racial attitudes even as majority oppose white supremacists

A new poll conducted in conjunction with the UVA Center for Politics finds troubling levels of support for certain racially-charged ideas and attitudes frequently expressed by extremist groups.

Gas prices from AAA: Irma packs a punch in Southeast

The national gas price average appears to be leveling out despite Hurricane/Tropical Storm Irma making landfall in the Southeast.

Performance-driven nonsense driving NASCAR sponsor moves

Tuesday September 12, 2017 will be a day of infamy in NASCAR for many years to come when it comes to sponsorship, dedication and commitment.

#Charlottesville: Divide, not unite

We now have the second side to the “both sides” dichotomy of #Charlottesville that President Trump tried to sell us on.

Bob Dylan coming to Richmond Coliseum

Nobel Prize winner Bob Dylan is coming to the Richmond Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 10. Tickets to the concert go on sale on Friday, Sept. 15.

AccuWeather predicts economic cost of Harvey, Irma to be $290 billion

AccuWeather reports it has been a destructive and costly hurricane season, following the historic impacts from Hurricane Harvey and now Hurricane Irma.

Is UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall on the hot seat?

You assume Bronco Mendenhall is secure at UVA in the second year of his five-year contract, and he probably is.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA football at a crossroads?

Chris Graham and Scott German review the 34-17 UVA loss to Indiana on Saturday, and look at the state of the football program heading into Week 3.

Waynesboro SMAC stars making waves in college pools

SMAC currently has eight swimmers competing in college, four at a Division I swimming program.

Delegate Landes presents Fishburne Military School Superintendent, CAPT Mark Black USN(Ret), and Battalion Commander Cadet Phillip Griffin with a copy of House Joint Resolution No. 814 honoring the life of JB Yount III.

Charlottesville teen named highest-ranking Fishburne Military School cadet

Young men from throughout Virginia, 17 other states, and five foreign nations came together yesterday in the Fishburne Military School quadrangle.

Events Calendar

Upcoming events in the Shenandoah Valley, Central Virginia and statewide from the Augusta Free Press Events Calendar. Don't see your event listed? Email augustafreepress2@gmail.com.

Grammy-nominated Four Freshmen performing at the Wayne Theatre on Sept. 16

The Wayne Theatre presents The Four Freshmen on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The Petty Hearts bring Tom Petty tribute to Wayne Theatre on Sept. 22

Tom Petty tribute band The Petty Hearts are coming to the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Sept. 22.

John Denver tribute band plays the Wayne Theatre on Oct. 6

John Denver tribute band Back Home Again is performing at the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Oct. 6.

Heart by Heart brings tribute show to Wayne Theatre on Oct. 7

Heart by Heart, featuring original Heart members Steve Fossen and Michael Derosier, will perform at the Wayne Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Seth Glier, Matt Nakoa coming to the Wayne Theatre on Oct. 20

Young music talents Seth Glier and Matt Nakoa will be performing in concert at the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Oct. 20.

Acclaimed BalletX bringing world-class dance show to Wayne Theatre on Oct. 21

The Wayne Theatre presents Philadelphia-based BalletX on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.

Web Design, Marketing

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the editor of AugustaFreePress.com, is an award-winning journalist, author, TV and radio host, and an ESPN3 college football and baseball color commentator.

   
Recent Posts
August 2017 revenue collections up 1.1% from 2016
Poll: Some Americans express troubling racial attitudes even as majority oppose white supremacists
Bridge deck work on Route 20 in Albemarle County begins today
W&L’s Reeves Center re-opens, celebrates 50th anniversary
Saudi graduate student asks non-Muslim women – and portrait viewers – to move past the veil
UVA to host The Driverless Future event on Sept. 30
Virginia Tech biochemists dip into the health benefits of olives and olive oil
Herring sues Allied Title Lending LLC
Rural Caucus of the Democratic Party of Virginia, Democratic Promise form strategic partnership
Faith leaders protest pipelines statewide
McAuliffe announces $2.35 million in urgent need funding from CDBG Program
Hurricane Jose to stir East Coast surf into next week; Where will it track?
Lack of Northam response on Jefferson statue tarp: Political impact?
Northam: Trump’s ACA sabotage leaves Virginians without choice of insurers
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Behind the scenes at ESPN3
Sen. Warner asks FTC to probe Equifax data, security practices after hack
   
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 