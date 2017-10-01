McAuliffe holds first Asian American and Pacific Islander Summit

Governor McAuliffe held the first Asian American and Pacific Islander Summit at George Mason University’s Arlington Campus on Friday.

The summit welcomed all members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community and business leaders from across the region to join state leaders in policy discussions and acknowledge the cultural and economic contributions that the AAPI community continues to make in thecommonwealth.

“The Asian American and Pacific Islander community is one of the fastest-growing in the Commonwealth and we must ensure that our state agencies are appropriately adapting to address the changing needs of this dynamic community,” said Governor McAuliffe. “This summit provides an invaluable opportunity for state leaders and prominent members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community to build upon our past successes and lay the groundwork for future collaboration that will help drive the new Virginia economy.”

The summit brought together AAPI community members and business leaders to engage with the Governor, members of his administration, and members of the Virginia Asian Advisory Board. It was designed to showcase the extraordinary wealth of diversity encompassed in the AAPI community, and to raise awareness of the ongoing successes of this multi-faceted community and the unique challenges that lie ahead. Summit participants heard from Congressman Mark Warner, Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran, Delegate Mark Keam, and other various state officials.

“In light of the recent events in Charlottesville, the Asian American and Pacific Islander Summit and all other celebrations of our commonwealth’s diversity are increasingly more important,” Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran said. “By opening up dialogue among leaders in the Asian American Pacific Islander community and policy makers, we can work together to ensure the safety of all of our communities.”

Find additional information on the summit here.