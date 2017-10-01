 jump to example.com

McAuliffe holds first Asian American and Pacific Islander Summit

Published Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, 8:31 pm

Governor McAuliffe held the first Asian American and Pacific Islander Summit at George Mason University’s Arlington Campus on Friday.

terry mcauliffeThe summit welcomed all members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community and business leaders from across the region to join state leaders in policy discussions and acknowledge the cultural and economic contributions that the AAPI community continues to make in thecommonwealth.

“The Asian American and Pacific Islander community is one of the fastest-growing in the Commonwealth and we must ensure that our state agencies are appropriately adapting to address the changing needs of this dynamic community,” said Governor McAuliffe. “This summit provides an invaluable opportunity for state leaders and prominent members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community to build upon our past successes and lay the groundwork for future collaboration that will help drive the new Virginia economy.”

The summit brought together AAPI community members and business leaders to engage with the Governor, members of his administration, and members of the Virginia Asian Advisory Board. It was designed to showcase the extraordinary wealth of diversity encompassed in the AAPI community, and to raise awareness of the ongoing successes of this multi-faceted community and the unique challenges that lie ahead. Summit participants heard from Congressman Mark Warner, Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran, Delegate Mark Keam, and other various state officials.

“In light of the recent events in Charlottesville, the Asian American and Pacific Islander Summit and all other celebrations of our commonwealth’s diversity are increasingly more important,” Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran said. “By opening up dialogue among leaders in the Asian American Pacific Islander community and policy makers, we can work together to ensure the safety of all of our communities.”

Find additional information on the summit here.

 
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
October events at Augusta Health
Latsko hat trick helps No. 15 Virginia down Pittsburgh
Dairy Road bridge project update
Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Oct. 2-6
Do dogs and cats contribute to climate change?
#2 Clemson holds off #12 Virginia Tech, 31-17
AAA: Gas prices continue post-hurricane drop
St. Francis upsets #22 Liberty, 13-7
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 