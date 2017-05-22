McAuliffe on GOP efforts to delay decision on cost-sharing reductions lawsuit
Published Monday, May. 22, 2017, 9:37 pm
McAuliffe on GOP efforts to delay decision on cost-sharing reductions lawsuit
Governor Terry McAuliffe released the following statement in response to the Trump administration and congressional Republicans asking to postpone the court decision on the federal cost-sharing reduction payments for health insurance for low-income Americans.
“President Trump and Congressional Republicans are once again recklessly playing politics with the health of Virginia families. This latest action is a cynical and transparent effort to undermine a market that is in desperate need of clear guidance. Republicans know that health insurance plans are right now determining their rates for 2018 and deciding if they will participate in the federal and state health insurance exchanges. By punting this decision for another 90 days they all but ensure market volatility.
“Currently 59 percent of marketplace enrollees in Virginia depend on cost-sharing reductions to help pay for deductibles and copays. If the federal government were to put an end to these payments, it would cost Virginia an estimated $230 million annually and compromise the ability of more than 230,000 Virginians to afford access to healthcare.
“Rather than working to improve the Affordable Care Act, Republicans in Washington are determined to roll back progress and threaten the health of more than 20 million Americans. On behalf of the citizens of the Commonwealth of Virginia, I would urge Republicans to stop undermining healthcare and to work with their Democratic counterparts to ensure that all Americans have access to affordable health insurance.”
