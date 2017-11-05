 jump to example.com
 

McAuliffe: Federal tax proposal will harm Virginia families

Published Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, 12:00 am

terry mcauliffeGovernor Terry McAuliffe released the following statement urging Virginia’s congressional delegation to vote against a tax proposal that overwhelmingly favors corporations and the wealthiest Americans:

“This week, Republicans in Congress put forward legislation that is clearly designed to benefit big corporations and the wealthiest Americans, without concern for the middle class or the national debt.

“I am particularly concerned about the impact that proposed changes to deductions for state and local taxes and mortgage interest will have on Virginia families. In 2015, approximately 1.4 million Virginians claimed $10.5 billion in deductions for state income and sales taxes. And in the same year, 1.1 million Virginia homeowners claimed $11.5 billion worth of deductions for mortgage interest. Eliminating or capping these provisions will take money out of these Virginians’ pockets and use it to finance a tax cut for the wealthy and big corporations.

“Congress has a responsibility to put forward legislation that benefits all Americans, not just the rich or most politically-connected. I urge the Virginia congressional delegation to reject this backward proposal and to do everything in its power to produce a tax reform bill that creates real opportunity for everyday families.”

    

Volunteer breathes life back into Tri for the Y

Tom Herlihy asked Waynesboro YMCA executive director Jeff Fife what had happened to the annual Tri for the Y sprint triathlon series from a few years back.

Fishburne Military School hosting Campus Visit Day

Fishburne Military School is hosting a Campus Visit Day on Saturday, November 4th for area families wishing to learn more about the school and its programs.

Waynesboro YMCA announces Tri for the Y to return in 2018

The Waynesboro YMCA Tri for the Y is returning in 2018. The June 2 sprint triathlon will be hosted by the Y on a course beginning at the Ridgeview Park pool.

Live Blog: UVA faces Pitt in key ACC football matchup

Chris Graham leads our live blog as UVA (5-2, 2-1 ACC) travels to Pitt (3-5, 1-3 ACC) for a key conference matchup.

Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want to

You can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.

Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialists

Augusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.

1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFP

Augusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.

Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500

Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.

Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician

Stable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.

 
 
Discussion