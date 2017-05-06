 jump to example.com

McAuliffe encourages Virginians to thank K-12 teachers

Published Saturday, May. 6, 2017, 12:00 am

Governor Terry McAuliffe encouraged Virginians to participate in the Thank a Teacher campaign recognizing teachers across the Commonwealth for their hard work and dedication through writing thank-you notes. The Virginia Lottery, the Virginia Tourism Corporation, and the Virginia PTA are spearheading the campaign. Students, parents and all Virginia citizens can send print or digital thank-you notes, provided by the Lottery, which will be delivered during Teacher Appreciation Week (May 8-12).

virginiaLast year, Virginia’s teachers received more than 30,000 notes, thanks to the overwhelming support and participation from parents, students, and community members. This year, for the second annual campaign, the goal is for even more K-12 teachers to receive these thank-you notes.

“Teachers work every day to provide Virginia students with the education they need to succeed both in and out of the classroom,” said Governor McAuliffe. “I am thrilled to support a campaign recognizing the tireless efforts of our teachers and their commitment to preparing our young people for a prosperous future.”

The Thank a Teacher campaign encourages the public to participate by sending thank-you notes to K-12 school teachers they value, beginning May 8th and ending on May 12th. Qualifying teachers who receive a thank-you note can enter a drawing for a chance to win a Virginia vacation from the Virginia Tourism Corporation, four round-trip train tickets from Amtrak and the Virginia Department of Rail and Transportation, or a $250 VISA gift card.

“Virginians generously support K-12 public education every day by participating in Virginia Lottery games and promotions, because 100 percent of our profits benefit K-12 public education,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Paula Otto. “It was heartwarming to see Virginians also support our K-12 teachers last year, sending so many messages of gratitude. We hope that even more join in 2017, recognizing the incredible difference teachers make in every community across the Commonwealth.”

Thank-you notes are available through participating PTA chapters and all Virginia Lottery Customer Service Centers. Digital thank-you notes and more information about the campaign are available at www.valottery.com/thankateacher.

As part of the National PTA’s (Parent Teacher Association) Teacher Appreciation Week, Governor McAuliffe and First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe, Cabinet officials, Virginia Department of Education staff and Virginia Board of Education members will also be visiting schools all across the Commonwealth.

