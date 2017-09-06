McAuliffe directs DMV to extend validity of expiring licenses
Published Wednesday, Sep. 6, 2017, 7:02 pm
Front Page » Events » McAuliffe directs DMV to extend validity of expiring licenses
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
Governor McAuliffe today issued Executive Order 71 extending the validity period of Virginia driver’s licenses, learner’s permits, commercial driver’s licenses, and special identification cards issued by the Commonwealth that expired September 2, 2017 through September 4, 2017, until September 11, 2017.
The order was in response to an equipment failure that impacted services at the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles last Saturday, September 2.
“Virginians should not be punished for a technical failure in equipment managed by a state contractor,” said Governor McAuliffe. “I have directed the Commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles to extend validity period of driver’s licenses and other related documents for an additional week to ensure that all of those individuals affected by last Saturday’s incident will have ample time to resolve their circumstances.”
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion