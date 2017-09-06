McAuliffe directs DMV to extend validity of expiring licenses

Governor McAuliffe today issued Executive Order 71 extending the validity period of Virginia driver’s licenses, learner’s permits, commercial driver’s licenses, and special identification cards issued by the Commonwealth that expired September 2, 2017 through September 4, 2017, until September 11, 2017.

The order was in response to an equipment failure that impacted services at the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles last Saturday, September 2.

“Virginians should not be punished for a technical failure in equipment managed by a state contractor,” said Governor McAuliffe. “I have directed the Commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles to extend validity period of driver’s licenses and other related documents for an additional week to ensure that all of those individuals affected by last Saturday’s incident will have ample time to resolve their circumstances.”