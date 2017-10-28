McAuliffe cuts ribbon for new One Stop Career Center in Petersburg

Governor Terry McAuliffe celebrated the opening of a new One Stop Career Center in Petersburg during a ceremonial ribbon cutting this week.

The new Crater Region Workforce Center will provide opportunities to increase employment within the community, offering up-to-date labor market information, job search support, workforce training, and job placement services to citizens in the Petersburg region. The center will also help citizens adjust to the new labor market through hands-on training from hired professionals. The Crater Regional Workforce Center joins a fast and growing network of 63 One Stop Career Centers across the commonwealth.

“The new Crater Region Workforce Center will become a great asset for the region in supplying today’s workforce development requirements,” said Governor McAuliffe. “Workforce training and job placement services are essential tools for both workers and employers as we look to meet the needs of our 21st century economy. This center holds promise to engage and build new capacity in Virginia’s workforce, which is the foundation of the new Virginia economy.”

“Simply put, a strong regional economy depends on the people in it,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “These Career Centers are designed to help people get the skills and resources they need to connect with those opportunities, putting more Virginians to work across the Commonwealth. I congratulate all the partners involved in making the Crater Regional Workforce Center a reality and look forward to more Virginians going to work, furthering our efforts to build the new Virginia economy.”

Governor McAuliffe has made improving the workforce service delivery system in Virginia a priority of his administration. Multiple state agencies have collaborated to improve service access for job seekers and employers. The Virginia Employment Commission, a significant leader in this endeavor, has realized more than $1 million in cost savings by executing a collocation strategy that makes the agency an anchor tenant in One Stop Careers Centers across the Commonwealth. Critical partners in the effort to establish the new center in the Crater Region include: the Crater Regional Workforce Board, Virginia Employment Commission, Virginia Department of Education, Southside Program for Adult Continuing Education, and Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services.

“The Crater Regional Workforce Development Board is excited to have greater service capacity and support for businesses and workers of the region,”said Ryan Follet, Executive Director of the Crater Region Workforce Development Board. “The new Crater Regional Workforce Center represents a strong commitment among the region’s leaders and employment-related service providers to offer a holistic approach to meeting the needs of businesses and workers both now and well into the future.”

About the Crater Regional Workforce Development Board

The Crater Regional Workforce Development Board is comprised of members from around its region who represent business, industry, local elected officials, and public and private service providers. The CRWDB operates two Workforce Centers serving nine localities in Southeastern Virginia. They partner with business, economic development, education, and other community and faith-based organizations to thoroughly understand the current labor market, plan for future labor needs, and develop innovative solutions to address current and future workforce needs within the region.