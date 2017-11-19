McAuliffe cuts ribbon on expanded One Stop Career Center in Hampton Roads

Governor Terry McAuliffe celebrated the redesign and expansion of the Opportunity, Inc., Hampton Roads One Stop Career Center in Norfolk during a ceremonial ribbon cutting. The revamped center will feature new and enhanced career services, tutoring programs, and financial literacy training at the existing One Stop Career Center in Norfolk, as well as the Portsmouth, Suffolk, and Franklin affiliate sites. The improved system is designed to create a more streamlined and seamless approach to the delivery of services to job seekers in the region.

“In order to build the workforce we need for the new Virginia economy, we must make every tool and resource available to Virginians who are looking to find employment, switch jobs or advance in their careers,” said Governor McAuliffe, speaking at the announcement event. “Virginia’s One Stop Career Centers, like this one here in Norfolk, are an essential part of that effort to connect our citizens with the skills they need to work and thrive in our Commonwealth. I am proud of the way our Hampton Roads communities have worked together on this project, which will help us put more Virginians to work across our state.”

The expansion included a new Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center, which will provide individual assistance to military veterans and their families. The new center will help veterans identify, navigate, and access services and resources to attain their employment goals and support their successful transition into the civilian workforce.

“The economic success of Hampton Roads is due, in part, to its exceptional workforce,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “This center holds promise to engage and build new capacity in the workforce which will help support growth among new and existing businesses in the region, especially for our dedicated veterans. I congratulate all the partners involved in making the Hampton Roads One Stop Center expansion and new Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center a reality and look forward to more Virginians going to work, furthering our efforts to build the new Virginia economy.”

The McAuliffe administration’s success in workforce development has been reflected in Virginia’s steadily decreasing state unemployment rate and record high labor force expansion. Governor McAuliffe has made improving the workforce service delivery system in the Commonwealth a priority, and it is a cornerstone of the state’s comprehensive workforce development plan.

Multiple state agencies have collaborated to improve service access for job seekers and employers and streamline service delivery. The Virginia Employment Commission plays a lead role in this endeavor and has realized more than $1 million in cost savings by executing a collocation strategy that makes the agency an anchor tenant in One Stop Careers Centers across the Commonwealth. Critical partners in the effort to establish the improved center in the Hampton Roads Region include: the Opportunity Inc. Hampton Roads Workforce Development Board, Virginia Employment Commission, Virginia Department of Education, Virginia Community College System, Department of Veterans Services, and Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services.

“This is a groundbreaking collaborative project for the Hampton Roads region, and we are pleased to help facilitate this effort,” said Shawn Avery, President & CEO, Opportunity Inc. “In addition to the enhanced services now available through our expanded One-Stop, the new Veterans Employment Center will leverage resources available through all partners – moving us one step closer to creating a more comprehensive regional workforce system and a true one-stop shop for our traditional job seekers, employers, and transitioning service members and their families.”

About Opportunity Inc.

Established by the Hampton Roads Workforce Development Board, Opportunity Inc. oversees federally-funded workforce development programs for South and Western Hampton Roads. Opportunity Inc. provides strategic workforce development solutions designed to assist businesses in accessing qualified workers and jobseekers in search of suitable job openings and training opportunities to bolster their earning potential.