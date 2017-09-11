McAuliffe congratulates George Mason for #8 rank on top cyber security schools list
Published Monday, Sep. 11, 2017, 12:04 am
McAuliffe congratulates George Mason for #8 rank on top cyber security schools list
Governor Terry McAuliffe congratulates George Mason University on ranking eighth on CyberDegrees.org’s Top 20 Cyber Security Schools list.
“This ranking validates the hard work faculty, administrators and students are doing to make George Mason University one of the preeminent cyber security schools in the nation,” said Governor McAuliffe. “Building a cyber workforce is key to maintaining Virginia’s national cyber leadership position and George Mason University is a vital part of our future. I look forward to seeing George Mason’s continued contributions to the cyber security industry.”
George Mason offers a number of different cyber degrees and is strategically located near the Dulles Tech Corridor and Loudoun County’s many data centers offering the school a multitude of cyber resources. Their Center for Secure Information Systems, established in 1990, was the first academic center in security at an American university. In the fall of 2015, George Mason’s Volgenau School of Engineering become the first college in the nation to offer a cybersecurity engineering degree, focusing on cyber-resilience engineering design. Many of George Mason’s research projects involve national defense because of their partnerships with many government and corporate sponsors. In addition, the university can claim the first student-run cyber security organization in the country.
To learn more about George Mason University’s cyber programs click here.
