McAuliffe, Cabinet meet at UVA Batten School

Governor Terry McAuliffe and his Cabinet recently met at the Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy at the University of Virginia.

The Governor’s Cabinet includes the most senior appointed officials in the Commonwealth of Virginia’s executive branch of the government. The Cabinet is responsible for overseeing executive branch agencies and advising the Governor on key policy issues.

Governor McAuliffe also met with Batten School faculty and students to offer thanks and encouragement for the New Year. Batten Professor Raymond Scheppach, the former executive director of the National Governor’s Association, spoke with the group on Thursday, January 5, 2017.

“Virginia is unique in that the Governor cannot seek re-election immediately after their first term. So Virginia Governors must cover a lot of ground in their four years in office, a very short time compared to other states in the nation,” said Professor Scheppach.

The Governor’s Cabinet met at the Batten School to discuss priorities for its final year in office.