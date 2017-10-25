McAuliffe to attend United Nations Climate Change Conference

Gov. Terry McAuliffe will attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Bonn, Germany, from Nov. 11-13.

The governor will promote Virginia’s clean energy industries, which now employ nearly 80,000 Virginians. He will also discuss his administration’sClean Energy Virginia initiative to reduce carbon emissions and the need for national and international action on climate change in the face of increasing sea-level rise and extreme weather events.

As President Trump and his administration roll back commonsense safeguards and withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement, Virginia remains committed to addressing climate change and growing our clean energy economy.

The governor will be accompanied by Secretary of Natural Resources Molly Ward.