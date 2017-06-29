 jump to example.com

McAuliffe announces third round of high school innovation grants

Published Thursday, Jun. 29, 2017, 6:42 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Governor Terry McAuliffe today awarded high school innovation grants to 10 school divisions to develop or implement programs that emphasize personalized learning, college, career and civic readiness, and alignment with local workforce needs.

virginiaFive school divisions received initial planning grants, while five divisions that received planning grants in 2016 have been awarded a second-year funding to support implementation this fall.

Chesterfield County, Fairfax County, Manassas Park, Radford and Rockbridge County will each receive $50,000 high school innovation first-year planning grants. Bedford County, Hampton, Madison County, Virginia Beach and Williamsburg-James City County were awarded $50,000 second-year implementation grants.

“Preparing our students for success in the new Virginia economy means making sure they have access to innovative and bold opportunities in the classroom,” Governor McAuliffe said. “This third round of high school innovation grants will do just that, unleashing the creativity of our students, educators and schools, and building on Virginia’s role as a national leader in education.”

“These grants continue to empower local educators to collaborate and design cutting-edge, life-changing programs,” said Secretary of Education Dietra Trent. “As we work to make education relevant for the 21st century, we must continue to align scholastic programs with the needs of local businesses and provide our young people with the skills they need to be both academically and professionally successful.”

The five divisions awarded new planning grants are as follows:

  • Chesterfield County — Monacan High and Thomas Dale High will collaborate with the county government to create opportunities for students to work with county agencies to address local issues while developing citizenship skills. The program will employ project-based learning and real-world experiences to motivate students and prepare them for the expectations of the workforce.
  • Fairfax County — J.E.B. Stuart High will create a curriculum to meet the instructional needs of English learners and students with little formal education while providing opportunities for mentoring, career exploration and internships. The instructional program will focus on literacy, numeracy and workforce readiness.
  • Manassas Park — Manassas Park High will expand and streamline several existing programs to improve outcomes for its student population. Creative Opportunities at Manassas Park to Achieve Student Success — or COMPASS — will create customized pathways for English learners and students with little formal education, who otherwise might not acquire English and other foundational skills necessary for success after high school.
  • Radford — Radford High will transform a traditional secondary school into an integrated program that combines core academics with STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), career and technical education, and training in cybersecurity. The program will emphasize inquiry-based learning and real-world experiences to engage students and promote 21st-century skills, such as collaboration and creativity.
  • Rockbridge County — Rockbridge County High will develop Solutions STEM Academy offering students career paths in 21st-century agriculture, energy and power, and environmental technology. The academy’s program will feature flexible scheduling and emphasize problem solving, cross-curricular and project-based learning, and teamwork.

“You can’t prepare students for tomorrow’s jobs with yesterday’s high schools,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Steven R. Staples said. “I congratulate these school divisions for their vision and for their willingness to embrace the challenge of redesigning the high school experience to meet the needs of today’s students.”

The five divisions awarded $50,000 second-year grants to support implementation during the 2017-2018 school year are as follows:

  • Bedford County — Students in grades 9-10 will work in personalized learning teams while identifying routes for career exploration.  After completion of the early high school program, students will choose one of four career pathways offered in grades 11-12.
  • Hampton — All high schools will present instruction within industry-themed and subject-themed academies in separate learning spaces. The academies will provide opportunities for students to earn postsecondary credit through dual-enrollment classes, online learning and early college programs. Local businesses will offer work-based learning through job shadowing, mentorships, internships and apprenticeships.
  • Madison County — Madison County High students will pursue industry credentials and apprenticeships in preparation for journeyman and master examinations while earning associate degrees through Germanna Community College.
  • Virginia Beach — Green Run High will combine blended learning and internships aligned with students’ needs and interests. Students will have a choice of college-and-career pathways, including industry credentialing, internships with local businesses, and advanced academic programs at local colleges.
  • Williamsburg-James City County — Jamestown High and Lafayette High students will develop individualized learning plans emphasizing communication, collaboration, problem solving and critical thinking. Students will acquire a foundation of academic knowledge during the first two years of high school, followed by practical experiences in the community and the workplace during their junior and senior years.

The high school innovation grant program was proposed by the advisory Standards of Learning Innovation Committee and approved by the 2015 General Assembly.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Steamy air to overtake eastern U.S. Independence Day weekend
Fan event with Washington Redskins coming to Richmond
Suarez-Malaguti joins UVA women’s tennis coaching staff
Charlottesville issues RFP for Downtown Parks Master Plan
George Mason announces dedicated basketball practice facility
Suffolk University/USA Today poll shows Trump approval dipping
Northam: Senate healthcare proposal ‘detrimental’ to Virginia
Five-year anniversary of derecho: Reminder to prepare for hurricane season
McAuliffe announces new UK export sales, partnership for Virginia craft brewery
The most successful celebrity clothing lines
Helping dogs deal with fireworks and other noise anxiety
Ken Plum: Stay with the Paris Climate Agreement
Dinner Diva: How to lose weight on a Paleo diet
Virginia finishes 19th in final Directors’ Cup standings
Online gambling profits: The numbers don’t lie
UVA alum Leah Smith qualifies for World Championships
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 