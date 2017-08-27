 jump to example.com

McAuliffe announces statewide partnership with Hope Street Group

Published Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, 12:02 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Governor McAuliffe announced a new statewide partnership between the Virginia Department of Education and Hope Street Group, to support and equip teachers to engage local and state policymakers in education policy development.

virginia“I am thrilled to announce the launch of the Virginia State Teacher Fellowship, which will provide teachers around the Commonwealth with new skills to support their engagement with state and local policymakers,” said Governor Terry McAuliffe. “The voices and experiences of teaching professionals are a critical part of developing sound education policy at every level.”

The Virginia State Teacher Fellowship, which will launch in January 2018, is designed to connect educators to state and school division policymakers. The two-year fellowship will provide Virginia teachers with training, resources, and support to interact with policymakers and inform policy decisions that impact the teaching and learning conditions in Virginia public schools.

The collaborative statewide program is an initiative of Hope Street Group, a national organization known for its influential teacher engagement work. The fellows program has already been successfully implemented in Arizona, Hawaii, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah.

“We are excited about the opportunity this program provides to our teachers in the way of training and professional development. We know from Hope Street Group’s work in other states that teachers find the training highly engaging and valuable. We are pleased that educators in Virginia will now be able to access it,” said Dr. Steven Staples, Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction.

State Teacher Fellows are selected after a rigorous application and selection process. The recruitment of teachers to apply to serve as a Virginia State Teacher Fellow will begin shortly after the 2018 launch.

“We are committed to selecting an inaugural cohort of highly regarded educators who represent a cross-section of the teachers in a state with an emphasis on diversity. We are excited this program will now be available to Virginia educators and appreciate the warm reception it has received thus far,” said Dr. Tabitha Grossman, National Director of Education Policy and Partnerships with Hope Street Group.

Hope Street Group is a national nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding economic opportunity and prosperity for all Americans. For more information, see: www.hopestreetgroup.org

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Virginia Tech researchers win Alzheimer’s research awards
Federal snack program does not yield expected impacts
Route 641 bridge in Albemarle County closed Aug. 28-Sept. 1
Waynesboro man dead in Augusta County motorcycle crash
Virginia expects favorable honey harvest this season
Governor’s Datathon to focus on opioid addiction crisis
Farm group, others dispute claims in What the Health
Industrial Hemp Field Day showcases crop, possibilities
Virginia Farm Bureau Federation AgPAC endorses 94 candidates for House seats
Summer program immerses teachers in interdisciplinary water research
Squirrels win season series against league’s best
P-Nats, Keys shut each other out in DH split
George Mason upsets No. 19 Coastal Carolina in 2-1 season-opening win
Warner, Kaine announce $2.6 million to protect, restore coastal communities
Reports: Harvey makes landfall as Category 4 hurricane along Texas coast
SCC reminds Virginians to review property coverage before hurricanes, other disasters
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 